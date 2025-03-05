Today In Your Neighborhood: New Boise Police Station and the Capitol Rotunda Art Show

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

NEW BOISE POLICE STATION

Later this morning, the Boise Police Department is officially opening their new Whitewater Station in Downtown Boise located at the intersection of State St. and Whitewater Blvd. BPD says this new location will allow for enhanced service delivery, reduce response times, and provide greater convenience for officers on duty.



*41st ANNUAL CAPITOL ROTUNDA ART SHOW

At the State Capitol Building, the 41st Annual Capitol Rotunda Art Show is underway. Hosted by the Idaho Watercolor Society, dozens of paintings are available for the community to enjoy for free from artists across the state. As a guest you can also cast your vote for the 'Visitor's Choice Award'. The art will be displayed until March 14th at 2 p.m.



WHITNEY POOL THEME SURVEY

And lastly, Boise Parks and Rec is looking for your input on the design of the "kiddie" area at the new pool next to Whitney Elementary. The survey is live now and you can choose from three different design options: Pirate Adventure, Safari Land, and Under the Sea Exploration. The survey is open until March 14th and construction is expected to start late 2025.

