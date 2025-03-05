Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: New Boise Police Station and the Capitol Rotunda Art Show

Boise Police Department hosting a ribbon cutting for their new police station in Boise, the 40th Annual Capitol Rotunda Art Show, and a design survey is out for the new Whitney Pool's "kiddie" area. Just a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

  • NEW BOISE POLICE STATION
    • Later this morning, the Boise Police Department is officially opening their new Whitewater Station in Downtown Boise located at the intersection of State St. and Whitewater Blvd.
    • BPD says this new location will allow for enhanced service delivery, reduce response times, and provide greater convenience for officers on duty.
  • *41st ANNUAL CAPITOL ROTUNDA ART SHOW
    • At the State Capitol Building, the 41st Annual Capitol Rotunda Art Show is underway.
    • Hosted by the Idaho Watercolor Society, dozens of paintings are available for the community to enjoy for free from artists across the state.
    • As a guest you can also cast your vote for the 'Visitor's Choice Award'.
    • The art will be displayed until March 14th at 2 p.m.
  • WHITNEY POOL THEME SURVEY
    • And lastly, Boise Parks and Rec is looking for your input on the design of the "kiddie" area at the new pool next to Whitney Elementary.
    • The survey is live now and you can choose from three different design options: Pirate Adventure, Safari Land, and Under the Sea Exploration.
    • The survey is open until March 14th and construction is expected to start late 2025.
