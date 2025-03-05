Today In Your Neighborhood: New Boise Police Station and the Capitol Rotunda Art Show

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- NEW BOISE POLICE STATION
- Later this morning, the Boise Police Department is officially opening their new Whitewater Station in Downtown Boise located at the intersection of State St. and Whitewater Blvd.
- BPD says this new location will allow for enhanced service delivery, reduce response times, and provide greater convenience for officers on duty.
- *41st ANNUAL CAPITOL ROTUNDA ART SHOW
- At the State Capitol Building, the 41st Annual Capitol Rotunda Art Show is underway.
- Hosted by the Idaho Watercolor Society, dozens of paintings are available for the community to enjoy for free from artists across the state.
- As a guest you can also cast your vote for the 'Visitor's Choice Award'.
- The art will be displayed until March 14th at 2 p.m.
- WHITNEY POOL THEME SURVEY
- And lastly, Boise Parks and Rec is looking for your input on the design of the "kiddie" area at the new pool next to Whitney Elementary.
- The survey is live now and you can choose from three different design options: Pirate Adventure, Safari Land, and Under the Sea Exploration.
- The survey is open until March 14th and construction is expected to start late 2025.