Today In Your Neighborhood: Nampa For Everyone Meet-Up & Free Line Dancing Lessons in Meridian

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
NAMPA FOR EVERYONE MEET-UP
- Do you believe in inclusivity? A simple question posed by a new community group called 'Nampa For Everyone'.
- They're meeting today at Flying M Coffee in Nampa to discuss what's happening in the world right now and what can be done to help marginalized groups on a grassroots level.
- That'll be from 6 to 8 p.m. with a short program at 7 p.m.
- Of course, everyone is welcome.
TRANSFORMING HATE EXHIBITION
- Later this evening, a national art exhibition returning to Idaho and for the first time to Boise.
- It's called 'Speaking Volumes: Transforming Hate'.
- It'll be in place through August 8.
- According to organizers, it's a compelling and thought provoking collection that uses a variety of art styles to reflect, engage, and challenge.
- You can check it out at the Erma Haman House starting at 2 p.m. today with remarks at 5 p.m.
FREE LINE DANCING LESSONS
- And if you're lookin' to kick off your Sunday shoes and get footloose, you're in luck!
- Dirt Road Dancing offering free line dancing lessons every Thursday this summer from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
- That's at Maddie's Wine and Whiskey and if you can't make it tonight, your next opportunity is June 12.