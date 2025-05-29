Today In Your Neighborhood: Nampa For Everyone Meet-Up & Free Line Dancing Lessons in Meridian

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

NAMPA FOR EVERYONE MEET-UP Do you believe in inclusivity? A simple question posed by a new community group called 'Nampa For Everyone'. They're meeting today at Flying M Coffee in Nampa to discuss what's happening in the world right now and what can be done to help marginalized groups on a grassroots level. That'll be from 6 to 8 p.m. with a short program at 7 p.m. Of course, everyone is welcome.



TRANSFORMING HATE EXHIBITION Later this evening, a national art exhibition returning to Idaho and for the first time to Boise. It's called 'Speaking Volumes: Transforming Hate'. It'll be in place through August 8. According to organizers, it's a compelling and thought provoking collection that uses a variety of art styles to reflect, engage, and challenge. You can check it out at the Erma Haman House starting at 2 p.m. today with remarks at 5 p.m.



FREE LINE DANCING LESSONS And if you're lookin' to kick off your Sunday shoes and get footloose, you're in luck! Dirt Road Dancing offering free line dancing lessons every Thursday this summer from 7 to 8:30 p.m. That's at Maddie's Wine and Whiskey and if you can't make it tonight, your next opportunity is June 12.



