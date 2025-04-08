Today In Your Neighborhood: Mr. Beast helps a local non-profit & Lori Vallow-Daybell cross-examination

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

LORI VALLOW-DAYBELL CROSS-EXAMINATION Lori Vallow-Daybell's Arizona trial is underway and yesterday, we heard opening statements where she was emotional at times describing her recount of the day her 4th husband, Charles Vallow, died. Prosecutors on the other hand saying that evidence will show this was a planned murder. Today, prosecutors will get to cross-examine Lori who notably elected to defend herself in court.



IDAHO FISH & GAME STRATEGIC PLANNING MEETING Idaho Fish & Game looking for your input at a strategic planning meeting tonight. They want to hear from Idahoans who are interested in shaping wildlife management in our state. Fish & Game's strategic plan was last updated in 2015 and they hope your input will shape that plan. That starts at 6 p.m. at the Idaho Fish & Game Southwest Region Headquarters.



MR. BEAST HELPS STAR-BASED NON-PROFIT And Star-based non-profit 'Ghana Make A Difference' has partnered with internet sensation Mr. Beast. Together they built a state-of-the-art surgical center in Ghana, Africa that offers free medical services to those in need. GMAD has been around since 2012 and they say this center is a game changer for their ability to now provide access to surgical care.



