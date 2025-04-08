Today In Your Neighborhood: Mr. Beast helps a local non-profit & Lori Vallow-Daybell cross-examination

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
LORI VALLOW-DAYBELL CROSS-EXAMINATION
- Lori Vallow-Daybell's Arizona trial is underway and yesterday, we heard opening statements where she was emotional at times describing her recount of the day her 4th husband, Charles Vallow, died.
- Prosecutors on the other hand saying that evidence will show this was a planned murder.
- Today, prosecutors will get to cross-examine Lori who notably elected to defend herself in court.
IDAHO FISH & GAME STRATEGIC PLANNING MEETING
- Idaho Fish & Game looking for your input at a strategic planning meeting tonight.
- They want to hear from Idahoans who are interested in shaping wildlife management in our state.
- Fish & Game's strategic plan was last updated in 2015 and they hope your input will shape that plan.
- That starts at 6 p.m. at the Idaho Fish & Game Southwest Region Headquarters.
MR. BEAST HELPS STAR-BASED NON-PROFIT
- And Star-based non-profit 'Ghana Make A Difference' has partnered with internet sensation Mr. Beast.
- Together they built a state-of-the-art surgical center in Ghana, Africa that offers free medical services to those in need.
- GMAD has been around since 2012 and they say this center is a game changer for their ability to now provide access to surgical care.