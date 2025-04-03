Today In Your Neighborhood: Mobile animal adoption and Stoke The Flow

BOISE, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

MOBILE ANIMAL ADOPTION UNIT The Idaho Humane Society is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America to highlight the importance of rescue and adoption at shelters. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today the Animal League America Mobile Adoption Unit will be at the Idaho Humane Society with adorable and adoptable puppies and kittens. This event is also going on in 67 other cities in 39 states making it the largest of its kind.



STOKE THE FLOW: THE BIG PADDLE PARTY Spring is in the air, which means we're that much closer to the float season! In support of Idaho Rivers United, a handful of organizations have teamed up to host Stoke The Flow: The Big Paddle Party. The event features a live DJ set, food trucks, and a raffle drawing for a fully rigged raft package. That's from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Idaho River Sports in Boise.



WICKED And if you're looking for something to do tonight, Broadway In Boise presents 'Wicked' at the Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are on sale now and there's a matinee at 1 p.m. then another show at 7 p.m. If you can't make it tonight, no worries! They'll be in town performing until April 13.



