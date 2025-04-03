Today In Your Neighborhood: Mobile animal adoption and Stoke The Flow

BOISE, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
MOBILE ANIMAL ADOPTION UNIT
- The Idaho Humane Society is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America to highlight the importance of rescue and adoption at shelters.
- From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today the Animal League America Mobile Adoption Unit will be at the Idaho Humane Society with adorable and adoptable puppies and kittens.
- This event is also going on in 67 other cities in 39 states making it the largest of its kind.
STOKE THE FLOW: THE BIG PADDLE PARTY
- Spring is in the air, which means we're that much closer to the float season!
- In support of Idaho Rivers United, a handful of organizations have teamed up to host Stoke The Flow: The Big Paddle Party.
- The event features a live DJ set, food trucks, and a raffle drawing for a fully rigged raft package.
- That's from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Idaho River Sports in Boise.
WICKED
- And if you're looking for something to do tonight, Broadway In Boise presents 'Wicked' at the Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts.
- Tickets are on sale now and there's a matinee at 1 p.m. then another show at 7 p.m.
- If you can't make it tonight, no worries! They'll be in town performing until April 13.