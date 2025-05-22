Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Meridian Public Works Expo & 100 deadliest days kicks off

TIYN: The City of Meridian hosting a public works expo, 100 deadliest days kicks off with Memorial Day coming up, and the return of Happy[ness] Hour at Jump Boise.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • MERIDIAN PUBLIC WORKS EXPO

    • The City of Meridian Public Works Dept. hosting the 15th annual Public Works Week Expo today from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • This is intended to elevate the community's understanding of public works infrastructure, operations and the people who make it happen.
    • This year's theme is "People, Purpose, Presence".

  • 100 DEADLIEST DAYS

    • And with Memorial Day just around the corner, it also marks the beginning of 100 deadliest days, a time when traffic fatalities tend to rise.
    • Boise Police Department's Cpl. Kyle Wills speaking to the media this morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to discuss driving safety and the department's enforcement efforts.

  • HAPPY[NESS] HOUR AT JUMP BOISE RETURNS

    • And Summer Thursday's are back at Jump Boise with today marking the return of Happy[ness] Hour.
    • Every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the deck there will be games, food, drinks, and of course the slide on the 5th floor that spirals down to the bottom.
    • The event is free and open to all ages.
