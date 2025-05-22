Today In Your Neighborhood: Meridian Public Works Expo & 100 deadliest days kicks off

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

MERIDIAN PUBLIC WORKS EXPO The City of Meridian Public Works Dept. hosting the 15th annual Public Works Week Expo today from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This is intended to elevate the community's understanding of public works infrastructure, operations and the people who make it happen. This year's theme is "People, Purpose, Presence".



100 DEADLIEST DAYS And with Memorial Day just around the corner, it also marks the beginning of 100 deadliest days, a time when traffic fatalities tend to rise. Boise Police Department's Cpl. Kyle Wills speaking to the media this morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to discuss driving safety and the department's enforcement efforts.



HAPPY[NESS] HOUR AT JUMP BOISE RETURNS And Summer Thursday's are back at Jump Boise with today marking the return of Happy[ness] Hour. Every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the deck there will be games, food, drinks, and of course the slide on the 5th floor that spirals down to the bottom. The event is free and open to all ages.



