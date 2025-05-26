Today In Your Neighborhood: Memorial Day Ceremony at Kohlerlawn Cemetery & IBA Springfest in Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY AT KOHLERLAWN CEMETERY The City of Nampa hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at Veteran's Loop in Kohlerlawn cemetery. That'll feature bag pipes, a placement of the flags around the gravesite of The Unknown, and a 3-rifle volley. The VFW also holding a short ceremony at 2 p.m. to unveil a new plaque honoring those fallen from the war on terror. That'll be at the Veteran's Memorial on the east side of Nampa City Hall.



IBA SPRINGFEST The Idaho Bluegrass Association hosting Springfest today! From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. there's eight bands set to play with a square dancing break at 3 p.m. At 11 a.m. Springfest kicks off with The Fiddle Express followed by River City Rounders. Half Fast Hillbillies end the night with their set at 7 p.m.



FREE CAR WASH FOR VETS AND FIRST RESPONDERS And in honor of Memorial Day, J's Ultimate Hand Car Wash is offering a free car wash to all veterans and first responders. Just head to their location on Chinden (3756 W. Chinden Blvd.), let the gate attendent know you're a vet or first responder, and then enjoy your free car wash anytime between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Just note that the offer applies to exterior washes only and not interior.



