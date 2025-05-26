Today In Your Neighborhood: Memorial Day Ceremony at Kohlerlawn Cemetery & IBA Springfest in Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY AT KOHLERLAWN CEMETERY
- The City of Nampa hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at Veteran's Loop in Kohlerlawn cemetery.
- That'll feature bag pipes, a placement of the flags around the gravesite of The Unknown, and a 3-rifle volley.
- The VFW also holding a short ceremony at 2 p.m. to unveil a new plaque honoring those fallen from the war on terror.
- That'll be at the Veteran's Memorial on the east side of Nampa City Hall.
IBA SPRINGFEST
- The Idaho Bluegrass Association hosting Springfest today!
- From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. there's eight bands set to play with a square dancing break at 3 p.m.
- At 11 a.m. Springfest kicks off with The Fiddle Express followed by River City Rounders.
- Half Fast Hillbillies end the night with their set at 7 p.m.
FREE CAR WASH FOR VETS AND FIRST RESPONDERS
- And in honor of Memorial Day, J's Ultimate Hand Car Wash is offering a free car wash to all veterans and first responders.
- Just head to their location on Chinden (3756 W. Chinden Blvd.), let the gate attendent know you're a vet or first responder, and then enjoy your free car wash anytime between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- Just note that the offer applies to exterior washes only and not interior.