Today In Your Neighborhood: Lori Vallow Daybell closing arguments and McMillan Road closure

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL CLOSING ARGUMENTS
- Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona trial is wrapping up with Lori expected to give her closing arguments today.
- As we've reported, Lori chose to represent herself facing charges of conspiring to kill her estranged husband, Charles Vallow.
- Lori told the judge last week that she plans to rest her case this week, and we'll keep you up to date right here on our website.
MCMILLAN ROAD CLOSURE
- A closure on W. McMillan Rd. starts this morning while crews work on the new Can Ada Lift Station.
- The section of McMillan Rd. between North Can Ada and Star Roads will be closed and the project is expected to wrap up in November 2026.
- In the meantime, watch for construction crews and follow all detour signs.
COMEDY ROAST NIGHT
- And if you're looking for something to do tonight, it's Comedy Roast Night at Maddie's Wine and Whiskey.
- This is the venue's first ever and you can come see some of the best local comedians in a savage, laugh-out-loud roast session.
- That's at 7 p.m. and no cover charge for entry.