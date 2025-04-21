Today In Your Neighborhood: Lori Vallow Daybell closing arguments and McMillan Road closure

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

LORI VALLOW DAYBELL CLOSING ARGUMENTS Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona trial is wrapping up with Lori expected to give her closing arguments today. As we've reported, Lori chose to represent herself facing charges of conspiring to kill her estranged husband, Charles Vallow. Lori told the judge last week that she plans to rest her case this week, and we'll keep you up to date right here on our website.



MCMILLAN ROAD CLOSURE A closure on W. McMillan Rd. starts this morning while crews work on the new Can Ada Lift Station. The section of McMillan Rd. between North Can Ada and Star Roads will be closed and the project is expected to wrap up in November 2026. In the meantime, watch for construction crews and follow all detour signs.



COMEDY ROAST NIGHT And if you're looking for something to do tonight, it's Comedy Roast Night at Maddie's Wine and Whiskey. This is the venue's first ever and you can come see some of the best local comedians in a savage, laugh-out-loud roast session. That's at 7 p.m. and no cover charge for entry.



