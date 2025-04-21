Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Lori Vallow Daybell closing arguments and McMillan Road closure

TIYN: Lori Vallow Daybell will give her closing arguments, a stretch of McMillan Rd. to close as part of a long-term project, and Comedy Roast Night in Meridian.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • LORI VALLOW DAYBELL CLOSING ARGUMENTS

    • Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona trial is wrapping up with Lori expected to give her closing arguments today.
    • As we've reported, Lori chose to represent herself facing charges of conspiring to kill her estranged husband, Charles Vallow.
    • Lori told the judge last week that she plans to rest her case this week, and we'll keep you up to date right here on our website.

  • MCMILLAN ROAD CLOSURE

    • A closure on W. McMillan Rd. starts this morning while crews work on the new Can Ada Lift Station.
    • The section of McMillan Rd. between North Can Ada and Star Roads will be closed and the project is expected to wrap up in November 2026.
    • In the meantime, watch for construction crews and follow all detour signs.

  • COMEDY ROAST NIGHT

    • And if you're looking for something to do tonight, it's Comedy Roast Night at Maddie's Wine and Whiskey.
    • This is the venue's first ever and you can come see some of the best local comedians in a savage, laugh-out-loud roast session.
    • That's at 7 p.m. and no cover charge for entry.
