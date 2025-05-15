Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Kohberger pre-trial hearing & Third Thursday Street Fest in Nampa

TIYN: What should be the final pre-trial hearing for Bryan Kohberger, a community input meeting for the SH-16 project, and Third Thursday Street Festival in Nampa.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • KOHBERGER PRE-TRIAL HEARING

    • At 9 a.m. this morning, what should be the final pre-trial hearing in the case against Bryan Kohberger.
    • Prosecutors and the defense will iron out final details concerning evidence and witnesses at trial among other particulars.
    • Kohberger is charged with murder in connection to the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.
    • Jury selection is set to happen in July with the trial scheduled for early August.

  • SH-16 PROJECT MEETING

    • Tonight an opportunity to learn more and weigh in on the new State Highway 16 corridor.
    • It's a massive project to better connect Emmett and surrounding areas.
    • ITD hosting a public Q&A at Gem Prep's Meridian North location.
    • Drop in anytime between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.

  • THIRD THURSDAY STREET FESTIVAL

    • And giddy up Nampa! Third Thursday Street Festival is here and the theme is rodeo.
    • It's an event fun for the whole family where you can ride a mechanical bull, enjoy live music, and a family fun zone among other things.
    • That's in downtown Nampa from 6 to 9 p.m.
