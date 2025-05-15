Today In Your Neighborhood: Kohberger pre-trial hearing & Third Thursday Street Fest in Nampa

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

KOHBERGER PRE-TRIAL HEARING At 9 a.m. this morning, what should be the final pre-trial hearing in the case against Bryan Kohberger. Prosecutors and the defense will iron out final details concerning evidence and witnesses at trial among other particulars. Kohberger is charged with murder in connection to the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Jury selection is set to happen in July with the trial scheduled for early August.



SH-16 PROJECT MEETING Tonight an opportunity to learn more and weigh in on the new State Highway 16 corridor. It's a massive project to better connect Emmett and surrounding areas. ITD hosting a public Q&A at Gem Prep's Meridian North location. Drop in anytime between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.



THIRD THURSDAY STREET FESTIVAL And giddy up Nampa! Third Thursday Street Festival is here and the theme is rodeo. It's an event fun for the whole family where you can ride a mechanical bull, enjoy live music, and a family fun zone among other things. That's in downtown Nampa from 6 to 9 p.m.



