Today In Your Neighborhood: Kohberger pre-trial hearing & Third Thursday Street Fest in Nampa

KOHBERGER PRE-TRIAL HEARING
- At 9 a.m. this morning, what should be the final pre-trial hearing in the case against Bryan Kohberger.
- Prosecutors and the defense will iron out final details concerning evidence and witnesses at trial among other particulars.
- Kohberger is charged with murder in connection to the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.
- Jury selection is set to happen in July with the trial scheduled for early August.
SH-16 PROJECT MEETING
- Tonight an opportunity to learn more and weigh in on the new State Highway 16 corridor.
- It's a massive project to better connect Emmett and surrounding areas.
- ITD hosting a public Q&A at Gem Prep's Meridian North location.
- Drop in anytime between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.
THIRD THURSDAY STREET FESTIVAL
- And giddy up Nampa! Third Thursday Street Festival is here and the theme is rodeo.
- It's an event fun for the whole family where you can ride a mechanical bull, enjoy live music, and a family fun zone among other things.
- That's in downtown Nampa from 6 to 9 p.m.