Today In Your Neighborhood: Jump, Jam & Jive returns to Boise and Tuesdays on the Creek in Caldwell

TIYN: Jump, Jam &amp; Jive returns to downtown Boise today, a free mobile health clinic in Caldwell, and Tuesdays on the Creek summer concert series at Indian Creek Plaza
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • JUMP, JAM & JIVE

    • Get ready to jump into the rhythm, jam with your crew, and jive under the summer sky, because Jump, Jam & Jive Summer Concert Series returns to the JUMP Park every other Tuesday from today to August 26.
    • Every show they put on helps support a local non-profit partner.
    • For the today's entertainment, Bill Coffey & His Cash Money Cousins area headlining with an opener from Boise Rock School.
    • That's set to start around 6 p.m.

  • FREE MOBILE HEALTH CLINIC IN CALDWELL

    • Saint Alphonsus is bringing its free mobile health clinic to the Caldwell Library today.
    • They'll check you vital signs, do basic testing for things like COVID, flue, and diabetes, and conduct women's health exams among other services.
    • You'll need to call ahead to schedule and appointment.
    • The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

  • TUESDAYS ON THE CREEK

    • And Tuesdays on the Creek are here in downtown Caldwell.
    • The 20 week event series features live music from local and touring artists from genres like country, folk, rock and tribute bands.
    • It's also held in conjunction with the Farm to Fork Market, so you can enjoy live music while shopping around local vendors.
    • That's from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight and every Tuesday this summer.
