Today In Your Neighborhood: Jump, Jam & Jive returns to Boise and Tuesdays on the Creek in Caldwell

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

JUMP, JAM & JIVE Get ready to jump into the rhythm, jam with your crew, and jive under the summer sky, because Jump, Jam & Jive Summer Concert Series returns to the JUMP Park every other Tuesday from today to August 26. Every show they put on helps support a local non-profit partner. For the today's entertainment, Bill Coffey & His Cash Money Cousins area headlining with an opener from Boise Rock School. That's set to start around 6 p.m.



FREE MOBILE HEALTH CLINIC IN CALDWELL Saint Alphonsus is bringing its free mobile health clinic to the Caldwell Library today. They'll check you vital signs, do basic testing for things like COVID, flue, and diabetes, and conduct women's health exams among other services. You'll need to call ahead to schedule and appointment. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



TUESDAYS ON THE CREEK And Tuesdays on the Creek are here in downtown Caldwell. The 20 week event series features live music from local and touring artists from genres like country, folk, rock and tribute bands. It's also held in conjunction with the Farm to Fork Market, so you can enjoy live music while shopping around local vendors. That's from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight and every Tuesday this summer.



