Today In Your Neighborhood: Jump, Jam & Jive returns to Boise and Tuesdays on the Creek in Caldwell

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
JUMP, JAM & JIVE
- Get ready to jump into the rhythm, jam with your crew, and jive under the summer sky, because Jump, Jam & Jive Summer Concert Series returns to the JUMP Park every other Tuesday from today to August 26.
- Every show they put on helps support a local non-profit partner.
- For the today's entertainment, Bill Coffey & His Cash Money Cousins area headlining with an opener from Boise Rock School.
- That's set to start around 6 p.m.
FREE MOBILE HEALTH CLINIC IN CALDWELL
- Saint Alphonsus is bringing its free mobile health clinic to the Caldwell Library today.
- They'll check you vital signs, do basic testing for things like COVID, flue, and diabetes, and conduct women's health exams among other services.
- You'll need to call ahead to schedule and appointment.
- The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
TUESDAYS ON THE CREEK
- And Tuesdays on the Creek are here in downtown Caldwell.
- The 20 week event series features live music from local and touring artists from genres like country, folk, rock and tribute bands.
- It's also held in conjunction with the Farm to Fork Market, so you can enjoy live music while shopping around local vendors.
- That's from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight and every Tuesday this summer.