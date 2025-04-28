Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Idaho Gives kicks off and Hwy 95 reopens

TIYN: The fundraising campaign Idaho Gives kicks off, 1 lane of Hwy 95 reopens between Council and New Meadows, and it's another free Homeschool Day at The WaterShed in Boise.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • IDAHO GIVES KICKS OFF

    • Idaho's largest fundraising campaign for non-profits kicks off today!
    • From today through May 1st, Idaho Gives is looking for donations to non-profits doing great work in our communities across the state.
    • There are all sorts of ways you can get involved including the 2025 Spin-A-Thon running today until 1 p.m.
    • Or head on over to idahogives.org to make a donation.

  • HWY 95 REOPENS ONE LANE

    • And good news for drivers heading north, Hwy 95 between Council and New Meadows will be reopened today!
    • A closure had been in place since a landslide closed the road back on March 16th.
    • Officials with the Idaho Transportation Dept. will open a single lane of the highway and crews will be on hand to direct traffic while they make long-term repairs.
    • They hope to have both lanes open by summer.

  • HOMESCHOOL DAY: CITY NATURE CHALLENGE

    • A great free event for homeschool families today, it's Homeschool Day at the ponds around The WaterShed in Boise.
    • This is an outdoor science program that'll teach your kids about local ecology while participating in The City Nature Challenge.
    • It's open to all ages with a focus on 5-12 year olds and pre-registration is required.
