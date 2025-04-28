Today In Your Neighborhood: Idaho Gives kicks off and Hwy 95 reopens

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
IDAHO GIVES KICKS OFF
- Idaho's largest fundraising campaign for non-profits kicks off today!
- From today through May 1st, Idaho Gives is looking for donations to non-profits doing great work in our communities across the state.
- There are all sorts of ways you can get involved including the 2025 Spin-A-Thon running today until 1 p.m.
- Or head on over to idahogives.org to make a donation.
HWY 95 REOPENS ONE LANE
- And good news for drivers heading north, Hwy 95 between Council and New Meadows will be reopened today!
- A closure had been in place since a landslide closed the road back on March 16th.
- Officials with the Idaho Transportation Dept. will open a single lane of the highway and crews will be on hand to direct traffic while they make long-term repairs.
- They hope to have both lanes open by summer.
HOMESCHOOL DAY: CITY NATURE CHALLENGE
- A great free event for homeschool families today, it's Homeschool Day at the ponds around The WaterShed in Boise.
- This is an outdoor science program that'll teach your kids about local ecology while participating in The City Nature Challenge.
- It's open to all ages with a focus on 5-12 year olds and pre-registration is required.