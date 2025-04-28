Today In Your Neighborhood: Idaho Gives kicks off and Hwy 95 reopens

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

IDAHO GIVES KICKS OFF Idaho's largest fundraising campaign for non-profits kicks off today! From today through May 1st, Idaho Gives is looking for donations to non-profits doing great work in our communities across the state. There are all sorts of ways you can get involved including the 2025 Spin-A-Thon running today until 1 p.m. Or head on over to idahogives.org to make a donation.



HWY 95 REOPENS ONE LANE And good news for drivers heading north, Hwy 95 between Council and New Meadows will be reopened today! A closure had been in place since a landslide closed the road back on March 16th. Officials with the Idaho Transportation Dept. will open a single lane of the highway and crews will be on hand to direct traffic while they make long-term repairs. They hope to have both lanes open by summer.



HOMESCHOOL DAY: CITY NATURE CHALLENGE A great free event for homeschool families today, it's Homeschool Day at the ponds around The WaterShed in Boise. This is an outdoor science program that'll teach your kids about local ecology while participating in The City Nature Challenge. It's open to all ages with a focus on 5-12 year olds and pre-registration is required.



