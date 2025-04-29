Today In Your Neighborhood: Idaho Gives Day 2 & BFF Block Party in Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
IDAHO GIVES DAY 2
- Now's the time to show you support for your favorite cause or non-profit as day 2 of Idaho Gives is now underway.
- After just one day of donations, the campaign has raised over $1.2 million.
- You can make donations and find out more about non-profits participating until May 1st at idahogives.org
BFF BLOCK PARTY AT LOST GROVES
- Later today, it's the 7th Annual BFF Block Party for Idaho Gives hosted by the Boise Bicycle Project.
- The celebration is set to go down at Lost Grove Brewing in the Lusk District and all beer sales will go to the Idaho Nonprofit Center helping fund future scholarships.
- That's not all, the Boise Rock School will be there to showcase their talents all evening long.
- That'll be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE WAREHOUSE
- It's Trivia Night at The Warehouse Food Hall!
- Test your knowledge, snag some prizes, and enjoy delicious food and drinks from the vendors.
- The event runs every Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- It's open to all ages and free to attend.