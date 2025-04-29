Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Idaho Gives Day 2 & BFF Block Party in Boise

TIYN: It's day 2 of Idaho Gives with over $1.2 million raised in the first day, BFF Block Party community fundraiser for Idaho Gives, and Trivia Night at The Warehouse!
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • IDAHO GIVES DAY 2

    • Now's the time to show you support for your favorite cause or non-profit as day 2 of Idaho Gives is now underway.
    • After just one day of donations, the campaign has raised over $1.2 million.
    • You can make donations and find out more about non-profits participating until May 1st at idahogives.org

  • BFF BLOCK PARTY AT LOST GROVES

    • Later today, it's the 7th Annual BFF Block Party for Idaho Gives hosted by the Boise Bicycle Project.
    • The celebration is set to go down at Lost Grove Brewing in the Lusk District and all beer sales will go to the Idaho Nonprofit Center helping fund future scholarships.
    • That's not all, the Boise Rock School will be there to showcase their talents all evening long.
    • That'll be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight.

  • TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE WAREHOUSE

    • It's Trivia Night at The Warehouse Food Hall!
    • Test your knowledge, snag some prizes, and enjoy delicious food and drinks from the vendors.
    • The event runs every Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • It's open to all ages and free to attend.
