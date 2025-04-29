Today In Your Neighborhood: Idaho Gives Day 2 & BFF Block Party in Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

IDAHO GIVES DAY 2 Now's the time to show you support for your favorite cause or non-profit as day 2 of Idaho Gives is now underway. After just one day of donations, the campaign has raised over $1.2 million. You can make donations and find out more about non-profits participating until May 1st at idahogives.org



BFF BLOCK PARTY AT LOST GROVES Later today, it's the 7th Annual BFF Block Party for Idaho Gives hosted by the Boise Bicycle Project. The celebration is set to go down at Lost Grove Brewing in the Lusk District and all beer sales will go to the Idaho Nonprofit Center helping fund future scholarships. That's not all, the Boise Rock School will be there to showcase their talents all evening long. That'll be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight.



TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE WAREHOUSE It's Trivia Night at The Warehouse Food Hall! Test your knowledge, snag some prizes, and enjoy delicious food and drinks from the vendors. The event runs every Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. It's open to all ages and free to attend.



