Today In Your Neighborhood: Hwy 20 closure and Kuna Kindness Challenge

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

HWY 20 CLOSURE

ITD getting ready for more snow in Camas County, Hwy 20 from Anderson Dam Rd. to Hill City will be closed today. Crews are working to remove built up snow and overhangs to improve safety and allow for more effective plowing. That closure will be in place today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



MOUNTAIN MIKE'S PIZZA GRAND OPENING

In Meridian, Mountain Mike's Pizza is hosting the grand opening of their newest location from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The first 100 guests that show up will get a free mini pizza. 40% of the event proceeds will be donated to Meridian High School. 4610 N. Linder Rd.

KUNA KINDNESS CHALLENGE

In Kuna, Mayor Stear is pushing for kindness during his 2025 Kuna Kindness Challenge. The goal is for community members to complete five acts of kindness this week. If you're looking for ideas, you can pick up bingo-style challenge cards at "Kindness Stations" located at City Hall, Kuna Library, and The Kuna Arts and History Center.



