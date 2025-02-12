Today In Your Neighborhood: Hwy 20 closure and Kuna Kindness Challenge

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- HWY 20 CLOSURE
- ITD getting ready for more snow in Camas County, Hwy 20 from Anderson Dam Rd. to Hill City will be closed today.
- Crews are working to remove built up snow and overhangs to improve safety and allow for more effective plowing.
- That closure will be in place today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- MOUNTAIN MIKE'S PIZZA GRAND OPENING
- In Meridian, Mountain Mike's Pizza is hosting the grand opening of their newest location from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- The first 100 guests that show up will get a free mini pizza.
- 40% of the event proceeds will be donated to Meridian High School.
- 4610 N. Linder Rd.
- KUNA KINDNESS CHALLENGE
- In Kuna, Mayor Stear is pushing for kindness during his 2025 Kuna Kindness Challenge.
- The goal is for community members to complete five acts of kindness this week.
- If you're looking for ideas, you can pick up bingo-style challenge cards at "Kindness Stations" located at City Hall, Kuna Library, and The Kuna Arts and History Center.