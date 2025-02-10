Today In Your Neighborhood: Hwy 16 closures and a new Canyon Co. elections building

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- HWY 16 PROJECT
- In preparation for the SH-16 project, today ITD will be taking media out on the new freeway to talk about updates.
- Last week ITD reduced Chinden Blvd. to one lane in each direction and night time closures begin today from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. near Hwy. 16 while crews install girders.
- These closures and restrictions are expected to last for the next few weeks.
- You can check out the project's full details here.
- AVALANCHE ALLEY RE-OPENING SOON
- ITD also working to reopen SH-21 which was closed due to a 40 ft. wide avalanche.
- That 11 mile stretch known as Avalanche Alley has experienced nine avalanches since January.
- In a recent post, ITD says they hope to have it reopened by either today or tomorrow.
- NEW ELECTIONS BUILDING
- And lastly, Canyon County is celebrating the grand opening of their new elections building today.
- The $4.7 million facility was designed to meet the growing needs of Canyon County and expands space for a more efficient election process
- The building is located at 5801-B Graye Lane in Caldwell and you can attend the grand opening at 2 p.m.