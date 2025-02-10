Today In Your Neighborhood: Hwy 16 closures and a new Canyon Co. elections building

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

HWY 16 PROJECT

In preparation for the SH-16 project, today ITD will be taking media out on the new freeway to talk about updates. Last week ITD reduced Chinden Blvd. to one lane in each direction and night time closures begin today from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. near Hwy. 16 while crews install girders. These closures and restrictions are expected to last for the next few weeks. You can check out the project's full details here.



AVALANCHE ALLEY RE-OPENING SOON

ITD also working to reopen SH-21 which was closed due to a 40 ft. wide avalanche. That 11 mile stretch known as Avalanche Alley has experienced nine avalanches since January. In a recent post, ITD says they hope to have it reopened by either today or tomorrow.



NEW ELECTIONS BUILDING

And lastly, Canyon County is celebrating the grand opening of their new elections building today. The $4.7 million facility was designed to meet the growing needs of Canyon County and expands space for a more efficient election process The building is located at 5801-B Graye Lane in Caldwell and you can attend the grand opening at 2 p.m.



