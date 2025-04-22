Today In Your Neighborhood: Housing Over Handcuffs protest and Earth Day at Zoo Boise

BOISE, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

HOUSING OVER HANDCUFFS PROTEST Local advocates, shelter providers, and faith leaders calling for housing and healthcare over handcuffs. A protest scheduled for today at Boise City Hall in a nationwide day of action against the criminalization of the homeless. Idaho passing legislation recently that would band people from sleeping on public property. That'll be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Boise advocates plan to rally for 'housing over handcuffs' in national day of action