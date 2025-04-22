Today In Your Neighborhood: Housing Over Handcuffs protest and Earth Day at Zoo Boise

BOISE, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
HOUSING OVER HANDCUFFS PROTEST
- Local advocates, shelter providers, and faith leaders calling for housing and healthcare over handcuffs.
- A protest scheduled for today at Boise City Hall in a nationwide day of action against the criminalization of the homeless.
- Idaho passing legislation recently that would band people from sleeping on public property.
- That'll be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Boise advocates plan to rally for 'housing over handcuffs' in national day of action
EARTH DAY AT ZOO BOISE
- It's Earth Day, and you can celebrate Mother Earth at Zoo Boise with family activities all day and evening long.
- The community will be allowed to explore the zoo after hours with interactive activity stations, eco-friendly crafts, and all sorts of Earth Day themed adventure.
- Registration is available now and it costs $8 a person.
FLAMENCO IDAHO
- And if you're looking for something to do tonight, Flamenco Idaho performing at The Sapphire Room.
- The group draws inspiration from classical guitar, contemporary dance, and of course Flamenco.
- Tonight features local Kelli Brown who's been dancing professionally in Boise and the Northwest for over 20 years even traveling to Spain a number of times to study.
Tickets are on sale now and that'll be from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.