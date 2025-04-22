Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Today In Your Neighborhood: Housing Over Handcuffs protest and Earth Day at Zoo Boise

TIYN: Advocates gathering at Boise City Hall to protest the criminalization of the homeless, Earth Day celebrations at Zoo Boise, and Flamenco Idaho performing at the Sapphire Room.
Posted

BOISE, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • HOUSING OVER HANDCUFFS PROTEST

    • Local advocates, shelter providers, and faith leaders calling for housing and healthcare over handcuffs.
    • A protest scheduled for today at Boise City Hall in a nationwide day of action against the criminalization of the homeless.
    • Idaho passing legislation recently that would band people from sleeping on public property.
    • That'll be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Boise advocates plan to rally for 'housing over handcuffs' in national day of action

  • EARTH DAY AT ZOO BOISE

    • It's Earth Day, and you can celebrate Mother Earth at Zoo Boise with family activities all day and evening long.
    • The community will be allowed to explore the zoo after hours with interactive activity stations, eco-friendly crafts, and all sorts of Earth Day themed adventure.
    • Registration is available now and it costs $8 a person.

  • FLAMENCO IDAHO

    • And if you're looking for something to do tonight, Flamenco Idaho performing at The Sapphire Room.
    • The group draws inspiration from classical guitar, contemporary dance, and of course Flamenco.
    • Tonight features local Kelli Brown who's been dancing professionally in Boise and the Northwest for over 20 years even traveling to Spain a number of times to study.

    • Tickets are on sale now and that'll be from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights