Today In Your Neighborhood: Hiring event in Boise and Mo' & Mo' Motown at The Sapphire Room

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

HIRING EVENT IN BOISE A hiring event is set for today at the Idaho State Chinden Campus where employers from a wide range of agencies will be featuring jobs for all experience levels. ACHD, Bogus Basin, and BSU among the multitude of employers hiring. That's today from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and job seekers should meet at Building 6 in the conference room.



POTHOLE DAYS UPDATE An update for you on last week's Pothole Days. According to ACHD, the 'Pothole Patrol' was able to fill 959 potholes throughout Ada County. They thank everyone for their help in reporting and they also remind everyone that they fill potholes throughout the year and you can always report a pothole or other issues using their new ACHD Connect System.



MO' & MO' MOTOWN AT THE SAPPHIRE ROOM And if you're looking for something to do tonight, the Smooth Avenue Band present Mo' & Mo' Motown at The Sapphire Room. The musical ensemble will be performing only songs produced and performed by artists on the Motown Label like Gladys Knight & the Pips, Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, and the Jackson 5. That's tonight at 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.



