Today In Your Neighborhood: Hiring event in Boise and Mo' & Mo' Motown at The Sapphire Room

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
HIRING EVENT IN BOISE
- A hiring event is set for today at the Idaho State Chinden Campus where employers from a wide range of agencies will be featuring jobs for all experience levels.
- ACHD, Bogus Basin, and BSU among the multitude of employers hiring.
- That's today from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and job seekers should meet at Building 6 in the conference room.
POTHOLE DAYS UPDATE
- An update for you on last week's Pothole Days. According to ACHD, the 'Pothole Patrol' was able to fill 959 potholes throughout Ada County.
- They thank everyone for their help in reporting and they also remind everyone that they fill potholes throughout the year and you can always report a pothole or other issues using their new ACHD Connect System.
MO' & MO' MOTOWN AT THE SAPPHIRE ROOM
- And if you're looking for something to do tonight, the Smooth Avenue Band present Mo' & Mo' Motown at The Sapphire Room.
- The musical ensemble will be performing only songs produced and performed by artists on the Motown Label like Gladys Knight & the Pips, Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, and the Jackson 5.
- That's tonight at 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.