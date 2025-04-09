Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Hiring event in Boise and Mo' & Mo' Motown at The Sapphire Room

A hiring event from a multitude of employers in Boise, an update on Pothole Days, and Mo' &amp; Mo' Motown at The Sapphire Room. Just a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • HIRING EVENT IN BOISE

    • A hiring event is set for today at the Idaho State Chinden Campus where employers from a wide range of agencies will be featuring jobs for all experience levels.
    • ACHD, Bogus Basin, and BSU among the multitude of employers hiring.
    • That's today from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and job seekers should meet at Building 6 in the conference room.

  • POTHOLE DAYS UPDATE

    • An update for you on last week's Pothole Days. According to ACHD, the 'Pothole Patrol' was able to fill 959 potholes throughout Ada County.
    • They thank everyone for their help in reporting and they also remind everyone that they fill potholes throughout the year and you can always report a pothole or other issues using their new ACHD Connect System.

  • MO' & MO' MOTOWN AT THE SAPPHIRE ROOM

    • And if you're looking for something to do tonight, the Smooth Avenue Band present Mo' & Mo' Motown at The Sapphire Room.
    • The musical ensemble will be performing only songs produced and performed by artists on the Motown Label like Gladys Knight & the Pips, Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, and the Jackson 5.
    • That's tonight at 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.
