Today In Your Neighborhood: Gooding Cleanup Week & Wild At Twilight

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

GOODING COMMUNITY CLEANUP WEEK In Gooding, Community Cleanup Week is underway. The city allowing residents and businesses to dump certain items for free at the City Tree and Brush Yard with dumpsters available for household waste. Accepted items include yard waste, metal, and appliances. Tires, paint, and hazardous materials are not allowed. Click here for a full list and this runs through April 12.



CWI GIVING DAY And the College of Western Idaho hosting its 3rd annual Giving Day. It's a 24-hour fundraising event to support scholarships, academic programs, and workforce development initiatives. You can visit CWI's website to contribute.



ZOO BOISE'S WILD AT TWILIGHT And if you're of age and looking for something to do tonight, Zoo Boise hosting 'Wild At Twilight'. It's an event that gives visitors 21+ a look at what the animals are up to after-hours with many of them being nocturnal creatures. That's from 6-8 p.m. tonight and tickets are $35.



