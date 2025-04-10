Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Gooding Cleanup Week & Wild At Twilight

Gooding Community Cleanup Week is underway, it's CWI Giving Day, and Wild At Twilight at Zoo Boise. Just a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • GOODING COMMUNITY CLEANUP WEEK

    • In Gooding, Community Cleanup Week is underway.
    • The city allowing residents and businesses to dump certain items for free at the City Tree and Brush Yard with dumpsters available for household waste.
    • Accepted items include yard waste, metal, and appliances.
    • Tires, paint, and hazardous materials are not allowed.
    • Click here for a full list and this runs through April 12.

  • CWI GIVING DAY

    • And the College of Western Idaho hosting its 3rd annual Giving Day.
    • It's a 24-hour fundraising event to support scholarships, academic programs, and workforce development initiatives.
    • You can visit CWI's website to contribute.

  • ZOO BOISE'S WILD AT TWILIGHT

    • And if you're of age and looking for something to do tonight, Zoo Boise hosting 'Wild At Twilight'.
    • It's an event that gives visitors 21+ a look at what the animals are up to after-hours with many of them being nocturnal creatures.
    • That's from 6-8 p.m. tonight and tickets are $35.
