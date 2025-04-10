Today In Your Neighborhood: Gooding Cleanup Week & Wild At Twilight

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
GOODING COMMUNITY CLEANUP WEEK
- In Gooding, Community Cleanup Week is underway.
- The city allowing residents and businesses to dump certain items for free at the City Tree and Brush Yard with dumpsters available for household waste.
- Accepted items include yard waste, metal, and appliances.
- Tires, paint, and hazardous materials are not allowed.
- Click here for a full list and this runs through April 12.
CWI GIVING DAY
- And the College of Western Idaho hosting its 3rd annual Giving Day.
- It's a 24-hour fundraising event to support scholarships, academic programs, and workforce development initiatives.
- You can visit CWI's website to contribute.
ZOO BOISE'S WILD AT TWILIGHT
- And if you're of age and looking for something to do tonight, Zoo Boise hosting 'Wild At Twilight'.
- It's an event that gives visitors 21+ a look at what the animals are up to after-hours with many of them being nocturnal creatures.
- That's from 6-8 p.m. tonight and tickets are $35.