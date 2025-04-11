Today In Your Neighborhood: Faces of Courage Benefit Gala & Homeschool Day at Julia Davis Park

BOISE, Idaho — These are some of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

FACES OF COURAGE BENEFIT GALA Local non-profit Faces of Hope hosting their 4th annual Faces of Courage Benefit Gala tonight. The gala features former NYPD detective Katrina Brownlee and her inspirational story of overcoming adversity. Before becoming one of the highest ranking detectives in the force, Brownlee was shot 10 times by her abusive fiance, a police officer whose badge shielded him from accountability each time she called 911. That's at 5:30 p.m. in the Boise Centre Ballroom.



BOISE DEPOT CENTENNIAL KICKS OFF SUNDAY The Boise Depot turn 100 years old in just a few days and as part of the centennial celbration, the City of Boise hosting four days of community events to celebrate. Starting Sunday, it's Family Day Open House from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with model trains, classic cars, and guided history tours in both English and Spanish.



HOMESCHOOL DAY: BEES! AT JULIA DAVIS The Idaho State Museum hosting Homeschool Day: Bees! at Julia Davis Park. With spring's arrival, the bees in Idaho are starting to come out of their hives and this event allows kids to learn about and celebrate our local pollinators. Kids will even get the chance to make a bee house that you can put in your yard! That's from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with story time at 10:30 and noon. Admission is $3 a student and pre-registration is required.



