Today In Your Neighborhood: Faces of Courage Benefit Gala & Homeschool Day at Julia Davis Park

BOISE, Idaho — These are some of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
FACES OF COURAGE BENEFIT GALA
- Local non-profit Faces of Hope hosting their 4th annual Faces of Courage Benefit Gala tonight.
- The gala features former NYPD detective Katrina Brownlee and her inspirational story of overcoming adversity.
- Before becoming one of the highest ranking detectives in the force, Brownlee was shot 10 times by her abusive fiance, a police officer whose badge shielded him from accountability each time she called 911.
- That's at 5:30 p.m. in the Boise Centre Ballroom.
BOISE DEPOT CENTENNIAL KICKS OFF SUNDAY
- The Boise Depot turn 100 years old in just a few days and as part of the centennial celbration, the City of Boise hosting four days of community events to celebrate.
- Starting Sunday, it's Family Day Open House from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with model trains, classic cars, and guided history tours in both English and Spanish.
HOMESCHOOL DAY: BEES! AT JULIA DAVIS
- The Idaho State Museum hosting Homeschool Day: Bees! at Julia Davis Park.
- With spring's arrival, the bees in Idaho are starting to come out of their hives and this event allows kids to learn about and celebrate our local pollinators.
- Kids will even get the chance to make a bee house that you can put in your yard!
- That's from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with story time at 10:30 and noon.
- Admission is $3 a student and pre-registration is required.