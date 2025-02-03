Today In Your Neighborhood: Emmett students back in class and Meridian road closures

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

EMMETT STUDENTS BACK IN SCHOOL

Students across Emmett School District are back in the classroom this morning. The district had canceled classes on Thursday last week following a surge of illnesses among students and staff. During the closure, school buildings were deep cleaned. The district hopes additional cleaning and an extended weekend will help students and staff recover.



CHINDEN BLVD. CLOSURE

Chinden Blvd. will be reduced to one lane, near the intersection of Hwy. 16. The Idaho Transportation Dept. is installing girders for a new interchange. The lane restrictions will be in both directions during day time hours. Night time detours will follow, as soon as Feb. 10.



2025 MERIDIAN PAVEMENT IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

Road closures are in place near Meridian Elementary School. NW 4th Street is closed between Maple Avenue and Idaho Avenue while the intersection of 3rd St. and Pine is also closed. To get around, the Ada County Highway District says drivers should use Idaho Avenue, Meridian Road, and Cherry Lane.

