Today In Your Neighborhood: Eckert Bridge reopened and Steps for Schools at the Capitol

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- ECKERT BRIDGE REOPENED
- Eckert Road Bridge is back open after ITD and ACHD successfully diverted part of the Boise River to complete interim repairs, just in time for the float season!
- As we reported, the bridge closed back in January after a routing inspection revealed severe decay in its support structures.
- These repairs are temporary and the bridge will be fully replaced in Fall 2026.
- STEPS FOR SCHOOLS WALKING CHALLENGE
- And thanks to the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, public schools in Idaho are receiving a $40,000 donation.
- This is on behalf of 50 elected officials who completed the Steps for Schools Walking Challenge.
- There will be a ceremony to celebrate today on the first floor rotunda of the Idaho Capitol at 12 p.m. today.