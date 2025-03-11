Today In Your Neighborhood: Eckert Bridge reopened and Steps for Schools at the Capitol

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

ECKERT BRIDGE REOPENED

Eckert Road Bridge is back open after ITD and ACHD successfully diverted part of the Boise River to complete interim repairs, just in time for the float season! As we reported, the bridge closed back in January after a routing inspection revealed severe decay in its support structures. These repairs are temporary and the bridge will be fully replaced in Fall 2026.



UNITEDHEALTHCARE VIRTUAL HIRING EVENT

UnitedHealthcare hosting a virtual career even for Idahoans today. United is hoping to fill 80 new positions, particularly in care coordination and community outreach work. That's today from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and you can sign up here and see a list of available positions here.



STEPS FOR SCHOOLS WALKING CHALLENGE

And thanks to the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, public schools in Idaho are receiving a $40,000 donation. This is on behalf of 50 elected officials who completed the Steps for Schools Walking Challenge. There will be a ceremony to celebrate today on the first floor rotunda of the Idaho Capitol at 12 p.m. today.



