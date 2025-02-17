Today In Your Neighborhood: Eckert Bridge construction and protest on the Capitol steps

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

ECKERT BRIDGE CONSTRUCTION

In Boise, work to repair Eckert Bridge begins today. The bridge has been closed since the end of January and ACHD hopes to have the bridge reopened by springtime. The work is expected to take 4 to 8 weeks and ACHD says they'll have a more accurate timeline as work progresses. The bridge is closed to cyclists and pedestrians in the meantime.



'UNITED WE STAND' PROTEST

Later today, the grassroots organization '50501' is hosting the 'United We Stand' protest on the steps of the Idaho State Capitol. Their focus is to call for government accountability in response to the early days of the Trump Administration. They're set to gather at noon today.



PRESIDENTS' DAY

And lastly, happy birthday George Washington! It's Presidents' Day which means banks, post offices, and many city agencies and federal offices will be closed in observation of the holiday. This is the 146th Presidents' Day our country has celebrated.



