Today In Your Neighborhood: Eckert Bridge construction and protest on the Capitol steps

- ECKERT BRIDGE CONSTRUCTION
- In Boise, work to repair Eckert Bridge begins today.
- The bridge has been closed since the end of January and ACHD hopes to have the bridge reopened by springtime.
- The work is expected to take 4 to 8 weeks and ACHD says they'll have a more accurate timeline as work progresses.
- The bridge is closed to cyclists and pedestrians in the meantime.
- 'UNITED WE STAND' PROTEST
- Later today, the grassroots organization '50501' is hosting the 'United We Stand' protest on the steps of the Idaho State Capitol.
- Their focus is to call for government accountability in response to the early days of the Trump Administration.
- They're set to gather at noon today.
- PRESIDENTS' DAY
- And lastly, happy birthday George Washington!
- It's Presidents' Day which means banks, post offices, and many city agencies and federal offices will be closed in observation of the holiday.
- This is the 146th Presidents' Day our country has celebrated.