Today In Your Neighborhood: District 3 Town Hall and Fairview Park design winner

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

DISTRICT 3 TOWN HALL

After a rescheduling, the District 3 Town Hall meeting is set for tonight at 6 p.m. with Boise City Council member Kathy Corless. The purpose of the meeting is to hear directly from residents and collaborate on ideas to continue making Boise a great place to live. That'll be at the Community Center at Whitney Elementary School.



STAR CRIME & TRAFFIC OPEN HOUSE

And at Star City Hall, there's an open house on traffic & crime held by a team within the Star Police Department. This is an opportunity for the community to discuss crime and traffic concerns, as well as connect with local deputies. That's tonight from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.



FAIRVIEW PARK PLAYGROUND DESIGN WINNER

And lastly, the results are in for the new playground design at Fairview Park. The 'GameTime' playground design, barely edged out the design proposed by 'Luckydog Recreation' with 50.82% of the votes. Boise Parks and Recreation also thanks everyone for their thoughtful feedback and will implement what they can as funding is available.



