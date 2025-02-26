Today In Your Neighborhood: District 3 Town Hall and Fairview Park design winner

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- DISTRICT 3 TOWN HALL
- After a rescheduling, the District 3 Town Hall meeting is set for tonight at 6 p.m. with Boise City Council member Kathy Corless.
- The purpose of the meeting is to hear directly from residents and collaborate on ideas to continue making Boise a great place to live.
- That'll be at the Community Center at Whitney Elementary School.
- STAR CRIME & TRAFFIC OPEN HOUSE
- And at Star City Hall, there's an open house on traffic & crime held by a team within the Star Police Department.
- This is an opportunity for the community to discuss crime and traffic concerns, as well as connect with local deputies.
- That's tonight from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- FAIRVIEW PARK PLAYGROUND DESIGN WINNER
- And lastly, the results are in for the new playground design at Fairview Park.
- The 'GameTime' playground design, barely edged out the design proposed by 'Luckydog Recreation' with 50.82% of the votes.
- Boise Parks and Recreation also thanks everyone for their thoughtful feedback and will implement what they can as funding is available.