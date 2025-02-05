Today In Your Neighborhood: Disability Awareness Day at the Capitol and Free Demo Day at Bogus Basin

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- DISABILITY AWARENESS DAY AT THE CAPITOL
- Today is Free Riggers Disability Day and people with disabilities, families, providers, and advocates will come together at the State Capitol to share issues affecting them and advocate for change.
- Top of mind is the implications of lowering federal Medicaid funding which would increase4 the state contribution by 224%.
- Community members are invited to gather at the 1st Floor Rotunda with activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- FREE DEMO DAY AT BOGUS BASIN
- At Bogus Basin, it's Free Demo Day! Meaning you can test out the latest and greatest in ski and snowboard equipment for free as long as you have a valid season pass or lift ticket.
- That'll run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today right in front of Pioneer Lodge.
- TREE PRUNING CLASS FROM THE CITY OF BOISE
- And lastly, what better place to learn about proper tree pruning than in the City of Trees?
- From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the City of Boise is hosting a tree pruning class where you can learn the correct way to prune for the long-term health and beauty of your trees.
- The class costs $5 and will be held at the meeting station at the Boise Depot