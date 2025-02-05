Today In Your Neighborhood: Disability Awareness Day at the Capitol and Free Demo Day at Bogus Basin

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

DISABILITY AWARENESS DAY AT THE CAPITOL

Today is Free Riggers Disability Day and people with disabilities, families, providers, and advocates will come together at the State Capitol to share issues affecting them and advocate for change. Top of mind is the implications of lowering federal Medicaid funding which would increase4 the state contribution by 224%. Community members are invited to gather at the 1st Floor Rotunda with activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



FREE DEMO DAY AT BOGUS BASIN

At Bogus Basin, it's Free Demo Day! Meaning you can test out the latest and greatest in ski and snowboard equipment for free as long as you have a valid season pass or lift ticket. That'll run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today right in front of Pioneer Lodge.



TREE PRUNING CLASS FROM THE CITY OF BOISE

And lastly, what better place to learn about proper tree pruning than in the City of Trees? From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the City of Boise is hosting a tree pruning class where you can learn the correct way to prune for the long-term health and beauty of your trees. The class costs $5 and will be held at the meeting station at the Boise Depot



