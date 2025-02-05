Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Today In Your Neighborhood: Disability Awareness Day at the Capitol and Free Demo Day at Bogus Basin

The disabled community and advocates will be at the Capitol to share issues affecting them, Bogus Basin is hosting a Free Demo Day where snowboarder and skiers can try out the latest gear for free, and the City of Boise is hosting a tree pruning class. Just a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood.
Posted

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

  • DISABILITY AWARENESS DAY AT THE CAPITOL
    • Today is Free Riggers Disability Day and people with disabilities, families, providers, and advocates will come together at the State Capitol to share issues affecting them and advocate for change.
    • Top of mind is the implications of lowering federal Medicaid funding which would increase4 the state contribution by 224%.
    • Community members are invited to gather at the 1st Floor Rotunda with activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • FREE DEMO DAY AT BOGUS BASIN
    • At Bogus Basin, it's Free Demo Day! Meaning you can test out the latest and greatest in ski and snowboard equipment for free as long as you have a valid season pass or lift ticket.
    • That'll run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today right in front of Pioneer Lodge.
  • TREE PRUNING CLASS FROM THE CITY OF BOISE
    • And lastly, what better place to learn about proper tree pruning than in the City of Trees?
    • From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the City of Boise is hosting a tree pruning class where you can learn the correct way to prune for the long-term health and beauty of your trees.
    • The class costs $5 and will be held at the meeting station at the Boise Depot
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights