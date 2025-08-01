Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Day 4 of Jaialdi & Dierks Bentley at Ford Idaho Center
Posted

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • JAIALDI DAY 4

    • It's day 4 of Jaialdi with new ways to celebrate Basque Culture.
    • 'Basque-ing on the Block' is once again starting at noon today where you can find delicious food, drinks, and live music from strolling musicians.
    • Then tonight at 7 p.m. it's 'Festara' at Idaho Central Arena featuring traditional music and dance of the Basque Country.

  • DIERKS BENTLEY AT FORD IDAHO CENTER

    • Later tonight, country music star Dierks Bentley putting on a show at Ford Idaho Center.
    • Bentley will be joined by Zach Top as well as The Band Loula with the show set to start at 6:30 p.m.
    • Tickets are on sale now and are going fast.

  • MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN

    • And tomorrow, Bogus Basin continuing Music on the Mountain!
    • The free concert series takes place on the Base Area lawn in front of the J.R. Simplot Lodge and features a handpicked roster of great local artists ranging in styles from indie rock to soul and electronic.
    • That's going on from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
