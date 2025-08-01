Today In Your Neighborhood: Day 4 of Jaialdi & Dierks Bentley at Ford Idaho Center

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

JAIALDI DAY 4 It's day 4 of Jaialdi with new ways to celebrate Basque Culture. 'Basque-ing on the Block' is once again starting at noon today where you can find delicious food, drinks, and live music from strolling musicians. Then tonight at 7 p.m. it's 'Festara' at Idaho Central Arena featuring traditional music and dance of the Basque Country.



DIERKS BENTLEY AT FORD IDAHO CENTER Later tonight, country music star Dierks Bentley putting on a show at Ford Idaho Center. Bentley will be joined by Zach Top as well as The Band Loula with the show set to start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and are going fast.



MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN And tomorrow, Bogus Basin continuing Music on the Mountain! The free concert series takes place on the Base Area lawn in front of the J.R. Simplot Lodge and features a handpicked roster of great local artists ranging in styles from indie rock to soul and electronic. That's going on from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.



