Today In Your Neighborhood: Day 4 of Jaialdi & Dierks Bentley at Ford Idaho Center

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
JAIALDI DAY 4
- It's day 4 of Jaialdi with new ways to celebrate Basque Culture.
- 'Basque-ing on the Block' is once again starting at noon today where you can find delicious food, drinks, and live music from strolling musicians.
- Then tonight at 7 p.m. it's 'Festara' at Idaho Central Arena featuring traditional music and dance of the Basque Country.
DIERKS BENTLEY AT FORD IDAHO CENTER
- Later tonight, country music star Dierks Bentley putting on a show at Ford Idaho Center.
- Bentley will be joined by Zach Top as well as The Band Loula with the show set to start at 6:30 p.m.
- Tickets are on sale now and are going fast.
MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN
- And tomorrow, Bogus Basin continuing Music on the Mountain!
- The free concert series takes place on the Base Area lawn in front of the J.R. Simplot Lodge and features a handpicked roster of great local artists ranging in styles from indie rock to soul and electronic.
- That's going on from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.