Today In Your Neighborhood: Chip sealing starts in Nampa & Meridian Night Market kicks off

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
CHIP SEALING STARTS IN NAMPA
- The City of Nampa starts chip sealing today.
- Fifteen road sections and two roundabouts are scheduled for chip sealing starting on Alma Ln. from Happy Valley Rd. to Southside Blvd.
- Detour routes will be in place along with digital messaging signs to direct the traveling public.
- Click here for a map of the affected roadways.
MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET KICKS OFF
- This evening the Monday Meridian Night Market kicks off for the summer.
- It's a family friendly event with shopping from local farms and small businesses, live entertainment, and local food trucks.
- And for the kick off event, reusable canvas goodie bags are available for the first 500 guests.
- That's from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight.
LIVE REPTILE SHOW IN BOISE
- And back by popular demand, the Idaho Reptile Zoo, which usually offers twice a day live reptile shows in July, is opening early for one week only!
- The non-profit reptile rescue and education center putting on shows at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. today through June 5.
- Tickets are on sale now.