Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Today In Your Neighborhood: Chip sealing starts in Nampa & Meridian Night Market kicks off

TIYN: Chip sealing in Nampa starts, the Meridian Monday Night Market kicks off, and live reptile shows at the Idaho Reptile Zoo.
Today In Your Neighborhood: Chip sealing starts in Nampa & Meridian Night Market kicks off
Posted

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • CHIP SEALING STARTS IN NAMPA

    • The City of Nampa starts chip sealing today.
    • Fifteen road sections and two roundabouts are scheduled for chip sealing starting on Alma Ln. from Happy Valley Rd. to Southside Blvd.
    • Detour routes will be in place along with digital messaging signs to direct the traveling public.
    • Click here for a map of the affected roadways.

  • MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET KICKS OFF

    • This evening the Monday Meridian Night Market kicks off for the summer.
    • It's a family friendly event with shopping from local farms and small businesses, live entertainment, and local food trucks.
    • And for the kick off event, reusable canvas goodie bags are available for the first 500 guests.
    • That's from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight.

  • LIVE REPTILE SHOW IN BOISE

    • And back by popular demand, the Idaho Reptile Zoo, which usually offers twice a day live reptile shows in July, is opening early for one week only!
    • The non-profit reptile rescue and education center putting on shows at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. today through June 5.
    • Tickets are on sale now.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights