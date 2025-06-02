Today In Your Neighborhood: Chip sealing starts in Nampa & Meridian Night Market kicks off

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

CHIP SEALING STARTS IN NAMPA The City of Nampa starts chip sealing today. Fifteen road sections and two roundabouts are scheduled for chip sealing starting on Alma Ln. from Happy Valley Rd. to Southside Blvd. Detour routes will be in place along with digital messaging signs to direct the traveling public. Click here for a map of the affected roadways.



MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET KICKS OFF This evening the Monday Meridian Night Market kicks off for the summer. It's a family friendly event with shopping from local farms and small businesses, live entertainment, and local food trucks. And for the kick off event, reusable canvas goodie bags are available for the first 500 guests. That's from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight.



LIVE REPTILE SHOW IN BOISE And back by popular demand, the Idaho Reptile Zoo, which usually offers twice a day live reptile shows in July, is opening early for one week only! The non-profit reptile rescue and education center putting on shows at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. today through June 5. Tickets are on sale now.



