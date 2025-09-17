Today In Your Neighborhood: Charlie Kirk vigil in Meridian & SH-44 lane shift in Star

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

CHARLIE KIRK VIGIL This evening, another event to remember and honor the life of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Attendees should gather at The Village at Meridian on the north east corner of Eagle and Fairview. Organizers ask that you bring signs, flags, and your support.



SH-44 LANE SHIFT Starting today, ITD is shifting traffic on SH-44 in Star. The highway will be reduced to one lane heading east toward Boise between Highway 16 and Short Rd. and westbound traffic will be shifted to the north side of the roadway. Watch for flaggers and follow the posted signs.



THAT MEXICAN OT And something to do tonight, 'That Mexican OT' playing at Revolution Concert House in Garden City tonight. The Texas rapper went viral a couple years ago for his freestyle holding a live chicken, and he's since garnered over 6.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Notably too, he went to the same high school as our very own Sophia Cruz! The show is set to start at 8 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.



