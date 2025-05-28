Today In Your Neighborhood: Castle Hills Park playground re-opening & Boise public pools open

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

CASTLE HILLS PARK PLAYGROUND RE-OPENING Cause for celebration in the City of Boise with the grand opening of the new playground at Castle Hills Park. You may remember our reports, that playground burned down back in February 2024 and the city declared a total loss on it. Thankfully, the playground was insured and at 1:30 today a ribbon cutting to unveil the rebuild.



CAPITAL FOR A DAY IN SHELLEY And Governor Little's time-honored tradition 'Capital for a Day' event being held in Shelley, ID today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. He'll speak at the Heart 2 Hand Bingham Food Pantry on South Holmes Ave. The governor says it's a great opportunity to hear from Idahoans about the needs of their community and learn how they can be better served.



BOISE PUBLIC POOLS OPEN FOR SUMMER Just in time for the temperatures to heat up, the City of Boise is making sure you have somewhere to cool off. Today, outdoor pools will open for the summer season. That includes the Natatorium, Ivy Wild, Borah, and Fairmont Pools. Renovation efforts for the historic South and Lowell Pools are still underway.



