Today In Your Neighborhood: Castle Hills Park playground re-opening & Boise public pools open

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
CASTLE HILLS PARK PLAYGROUND RE-OPENING
- Cause for celebration in the City of Boise with the grand opening of the new playground at Castle Hills Park.
- You may remember our reports, that playground burned down back in February 2024 and the city declared a total loss on it.
- Thankfully, the playground was insured and at 1:30 today a ribbon cutting to unveil the rebuild.
CAPITAL FOR A DAY IN SHELLEY
- And Governor Little's time-honored tradition 'Capital for a Day' event being held in Shelley, ID today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- He'll speak at the Heart 2 Hand Bingham Food Pantry on South Holmes Ave.
- The governor says it's a great opportunity to hear from Idahoans about the needs of their community and learn how they can be better served.
BOISE PUBLIC POOLS OPEN FOR SUMMER
- Just in time for the temperatures to heat up, the City of Boise is making sure you have somewhere to cool off.
- Today, outdoor pools will open for the summer season.
- That includes the Natatorium, Ivy Wild, Borah, and Fairmont Pools.
- Renovation efforts for the historic South and Lowell Pools are still underway.