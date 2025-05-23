Today In Your Neighborhood: Caldwell Pool grand opening & Summer Reading Kickoff in Meridian

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

CALDWELL MEMORIAL POOL GRAND OPENING Later today the Caldwell Memorial Pool has its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. for the bath house. Two hours later at 5 p.m. a ribbon cutting for the pool itself followed by a free swim until 9 p.m. They're also showing 'Finding Nemo' in the grass area near the pool at dusk.



GEM STATE NATIONALS BMX RACING The 2025 Gem State Nationals kick off today! This event features 3-days of action-packed BMX racing with racers from all over the nation. It's free to watch, however, they are still looking for volunteers to help out.



MLD SUMMER READING KICKOFF And the Meridian Library District kicks off their summer reading program today! You can head over to Settlers Park anytime from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to sign up for the summer reading program and you'll get a free book just for signing up! The program runs from today through August 2nd and is open to all ages.



