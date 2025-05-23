Today In Your Neighborhood: Caldwell Pool grand opening & Summer Reading Kickoff in Meridian

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
CALDWELL MEMORIAL POOL GRAND OPENING
- Later today the Caldwell Memorial Pool has its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. for the bath house.
- Two hours later at 5 p.m. a ribbon cutting for the pool itself followed by a free swim until 9 p.m.
- They're also showing 'Finding Nemo' in the grass area near the pool at dusk.
GEM STATE NATIONALS BMX RACING
- The 2025 Gem State Nationals kick off today!
- This event features 3-days of action-packed BMX racing with racers from all over the nation.
- It's free to watch, however, they are still looking for volunteers to help out.
MLD SUMMER READING KICKOFF
- And the Meridian Library District kicks off their summer reading program today!
- You can head over to Settlers Park anytime from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to sign up for the summer reading program and you'll get a free book just for signing up!
- The program runs from today through August 2nd and is open to all ages.