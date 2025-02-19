Today In Your Neighborhood: BSU basketball home game and Eckert Bridge closed for repairs

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- ECKERT BRIDGE CLOSED TO PEDESTRIANS
- With repairs getting underway on Eckert Road Bridge, the bridge is now closed to cyclists and pedestrians.
- While that work is getting done, walkers and bikers should use East Parkcenter Bridge.
- Repairs are expected to be done in the next month or two and as a reminder, access to Barber Park is still open south of the bridge.
- BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
- The Idaho State Board of Education is holding a meeting tonight with a couple interesting topics on the agenda.
- They'll consider a request from Boise State University to launch a bachelor's program in Artificial Intelligence Science.
- They'll also look at requests to launch regional Doctor of Clinical Psychology programs at Idaho State and University of Idaho.
- BSU VS NEW MEXICO AT EXTRA MILE ARENA
- And the BSU men's basketball team takes on New Mexico at Extra Mile Arena tonight.
- The Broncos lost their last game by 17 on Saturday to San Diego State which snapped a 4-game winning streak.
- The Broncos look to bounce back in this one against a talented New Mexico team who are 22-4 on the season.
- The Broncos are 17-8 and tipoff is set for 8 p.m.