Today In Your Neighborhood: BSU basketball home game and Eckert Bridge closed for repairs

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

ECKERT BRIDGE CLOSED TO PEDESTRIANS

With repairs getting underway on Eckert Road Bridge, the bridge is now closed to cyclists and pedestrians. While that work is getting done, walkers and bikers should use East Parkcenter Bridge. Repairs are expected to be done in the next month or two and as a reminder, access to Barber Park is still open south of the bridge.



BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

The Idaho State Board of Education is holding a meeting tonight with a couple interesting topics on the agenda. They'll consider a request from Boise State University to launch a bachelor's program in Artificial Intelligence Science. They'll also look at requests to launch regional Doctor of Clinical Psychology programs at Idaho State and University of Idaho.



BSU VS NEW MEXICO AT EXTRA MILE ARENA

And the BSU men's basketball team takes on New Mexico at Extra Mile Arena tonight. The Broncos lost their last game by 17 on Saturday to San Diego State which snapped a 4-game winning streak. The Broncos look to bounce back in this one against a talented New Mexico team who are 22-4 on the season. The Broncos are 17-8 and tipoff is set for 8 p.m.



