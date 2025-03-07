Today In Your Neighborhood: Boise Roadster Show and Caldwell 10th Ave. closure

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

BSU SPRING SOCCER KICKS OFF

The Boise State women's soccer team spring season kicks off today with a match at Northwest Nazarene tonight at 7 p.m. in Nampa. The Broncos are scheduled to play four exhibition games this spring with the following three being home matches played at Boas Soccer Complex with free admission for all.



10th AVENUE CLOSURE IN CALDWELL

In Caldwell, 10th Ave. will close under the I-84 interchange bridge on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crews will be placing 140-foot concrete girder to support the bridge deck. Drivers will need to detour to centennial way and pedestrians can catch a shuttle bus around the closure on either side of the interchange. The work is part of a long-term project to improve I-84 between the Centennial Way and Franklin Rd. interchanges that started back in 2023.



52nd ANNUAL BOISE ROADSTER SHOW

And if you're looking for something to do this weekend, the 52nd Annual Boise Roadster Show starts today. Check out some truly incredible cars at Expo Idaho all weekend long. You can get tickets online now for $15.



