Today In Your Neighborhood: Boise Roadster Show and Caldwell 10th Ave. closure

The BSU women's soccer team kicks off their spring schedule with a match at Northwest Nazarene, a road closure on 10th Ave. in Caldwell starting Saturday, and the 52nd Annual Boise Roadster Show is in town this weekend. Just a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

  • BSU SPRING SOCCER KICKS OFF
    • The Boise State women's soccer team spring season kicks off today with a match at Northwest Nazarene tonight at 7 p.m. in Nampa.
    • The Broncos are scheduled to play four exhibition games this spring with the following three being home matches played at Boas Soccer Complex with free admission for all.
  • 10th AVENUE CLOSURE IN CALDWELL
    • In Caldwell, 10th Ave. will close under the I-84 interchange bridge on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Crews will be placing 140-foot concrete girder to support the bridge deck.
    • Drivers will need to detour to centennial way and pedestrians can catch a shuttle bus around the closure on either side of the interchange.
    • The work is part of a long-term project to improve I-84 between the Centennial Way and Franklin Rd. interchanges that started back in 2023.
  • 52nd ANNUAL BOISE ROADSTER SHOW
    • And if you're looking for something to do this weekend, the 52nd Annual Boise Roadster Show starts today.
    • Check out some truly incredible cars at Expo Idaho all weekend long.
    • You can get tickets online now for $15.
