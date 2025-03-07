Today In Your Neighborhood: Boise Roadster Show and Caldwell 10th Ave. closure

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- BSU SPRING SOCCER KICKS OFF
- The Boise State women's soccer team spring season kicks off today with a match at Northwest Nazarene tonight at 7 p.m. in Nampa.
- The Broncos are scheduled to play four exhibition games this spring with the following three being home matches played at Boas Soccer Complex with free admission for all.
- 10th AVENUE CLOSURE IN CALDWELL
- In Caldwell, 10th Ave. will close under the I-84 interchange bridge on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Crews will be placing 140-foot concrete girder to support the bridge deck.
- Drivers will need to detour to centennial way and pedestrians can catch a shuttle bus around the closure on either side of the interchange.
- The work is part of a long-term project to improve I-84 between the Centennial Way and Franklin Rd. interchanges that started back in 2023.
- 52nd ANNUAL BOISE ROADSTER SHOW
- And if you're looking for something to do this weekend, the 52nd Annual Boise Roadster Show starts today.
- Check out some truly incredible cars at Expo Idaho all weekend long.
- You can get tickets online now for $15.