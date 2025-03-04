Today In Your Neighborhood: Boise pedestrian upgrades and a protest for Ukraine

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

PEDESTRIAN UPGRADES IN BOISE

Near Boise's North End, Washington St. is closed between 16th and 15th Streets. ACHD says crews are replacing the traffic signal with pedestrian-activated crossings, improving intersection lighting, and upgrading pedestrian ramps. Work is expected to be complete late this summer.



PROTEST FOR UKRAINE

A protest expected at the State Capitol today hosted by Idaho 50501. The group says this protest is a rally for Ukraine and the Constitution and it's scheduled to begin at noon. The group's name stands for 50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement.



STADIUM BLVD. IN TWIN FALLS CLOSED

A stretch of Stadium Blvd. in Twin Falls will be closed today while crews make storm water drain repairs. The work will be done on Stadium between Sunrise Blvd. and Mountain View Dr. That closure could last into tomorrow depending on how much progress is made today.



