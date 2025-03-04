Today In Your Neighborhood: Boise pedestrian upgrades and a protest for Ukraine

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- PEDESTRIAN UPGRADES IN BOISE
- Near Boise's North End, Washington St. is closed between 16th and 15th Streets.
- ACHD says crews are replacing the traffic signal with pedestrian-activated crossings, improving intersection lighting, and upgrading pedestrian ramps.
- Work is expected to be complete late this summer.
- PROTEST FOR UKRAINE
- A protest expected at the State Capitol today hosted by Idaho 50501.
- The group says this protest is a rally for Ukraine and the Constitution and it's scheduled to begin at noon.
- The group's name stands for 50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement.
- STADIUM BLVD. IN TWIN FALLS CLOSED
- A stretch of Stadium Blvd. in Twin Falls will be closed today while crews make storm water drain repairs.
- The work will be done on Stadium between Sunrise Blvd. and Mountain View Dr.
- That closure could last into tomorrow depending on how much progress is made today.