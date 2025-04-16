Today In Your Neighborhood: Boise Depot Centennial and Race to Robie Creek Packet Pickup

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

40 TREES COMING TO CWI As part of Arbor Day celebration, the City of Nampa and College of Western Idaho are partnering to plant 40 trees today at CWI's new arboretum. That's at 10 a.m. and 50 students from Birch Elementary and 50 volunteers from local businesses will help plant the over 20 species of trees. Arbor Day is officially recognized this year on April 25.



BOISE DEPOT CENTENNIAL The Boise Depot officially turns 100 years old today! The theme is Roaring 20s and today's festivities include music from Boise State Jazz, art activities for kids, and a custom photo booth. That's from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight. No tickets are required and all ages are welcome.



RACE TO ROBIE CREEK PACKET PICKUP And if you're planning on running the the Race to Robie Creek, Packet Pickup is today! Swing by the Basque Center at 6th and Grove anytime between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., just bring your email confirmation and a photo ID. You can also pick up your race number at the Start on race morning this Saturday, April 19.



