Today In Your Neighborhood: Boise Depot Centennial and Race to Robie Creek Packet Pickup

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
40 TREES COMING TO CWI
- As part of Arbor Day celebration, the City of Nampa and College of Western Idaho are partnering to plant 40 trees today at CWI's new arboretum.
- That's at 10 a.m. and 50 students from Birch Elementary and 50 volunteers from local businesses will help plant the over 20 species of trees.
- Arbor Day is officially recognized this year on April 25.
BOISE DEPOT CENTENNIAL
- The Boise Depot officially turns 100 years old today!
- The theme is Roaring 20s and today's festivities include music from Boise State Jazz, art activities for kids, and a custom photo booth.
- That's from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight.
- No tickets are required and all ages are welcome.
RACE TO ROBIE CREEK PACKET PICKUP
- And if you're planning on running the the Race to Robie Creek, Packet Pickup is today!
- Swing by the Basque Center at 6th and Grove anytime between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., just bring your email confirmation and a photo ID.
- You can also pick up your race number at the Start on race morning this Saturday, April 19.