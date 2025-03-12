Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Big Sky Basketball Championships & Hankins Rd. closure in Twin Falls

Hankins Rd. in Twin Falls has a lane closure starting today, a check presentation from the Light the World Giving Machines, and the Big Sky Basketball Championships. Just a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

  • HANKINS RD. CLOSURE IN TWIN FALLS
    • Starting today in Twin Falls, Hankins Rd. will reduce to 1 lane between 9th Ave. and Sapphire Dr. as part of the Hankins Rd. Widening Project.
    • There will be traffic signals on both ends of the construction zone to alternate the direction of traffic flow.
    • This will be in place through April 25.
  • GIVING MACHINES CHECK PRESENTATION
    • Today at the Capitol Building, a check presentation to the five local charities and two international organization with the funds raised by our community during the Light the World Giving Machines campaign over the holiday season.
    • Boise Rescue Mission, The Idaho Youth Ranch, and The Women's and Children's Alliance are among the charities.
    • That'll be at 12 p.m. today in the Lincoln Auditorium.
  • BIG SKY BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
    • And later today, the grand finale of 'Starch Madness' with the Big Sky Championship for both the men's and women's brackets being played.
    • In the women's bracket, a true Big Sky rivalry matchup between Montana and Montana State at 3 p.m. Mountain Time.
    • In the men's bracket, Montana takes on Northern Colorado at 9:30 tonight.
    • You can watch those games on our digital 6.2 channel.
