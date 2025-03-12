Today In Your Neighborhood: Big Sky Basketball Championships & Hankins Rd. closure in Twin Falls

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- HANKINS RD. CLOSURE IN TWIN FALLS
- Starting today in Twin Falls, Hankins Rd. will reduce to 1 lane between 9th Ave. and Sapphire Dr. as part of the Hankins Rd. Widening Project.
- There will be traffic signals on both ends of the construction zone to alternate the direction of traffic flow.
- This will be in place through April 25.
- GIVING MACHINES CHECK PRESENTATION
- Today at the Capitol Building, a check presentation to the five local charities and two international organization with the funds raised by our community during the Light the World Giving Machines campaign over the holiday season.
- Boise Rescue Mission, The Idaho Youth Ranch, and The Women's and Children's Alliance are among the charities.
- That'll be at 12 p.m. today in the Lincoln Auditorium.
- BIG SKY BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- And later today, the grand finale of 'Starch Madness' with the Big Sky Championship for both the men's and women's brackets being played.
- In the women's bracket, a true Big Sky rivalry matchup between Montana and Montana State at 3 p.m. Mountain Time.
- In the men's bracket, Montana takes on Northern Colorado at 9:30 tonight.
- You can watch those games on our digital 6.2 channel.