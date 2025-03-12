Today In Your Neighborhood: Big Sky Basketball Championships & Hankins Rd. closure in Twin Falls

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

HANKINS RD. CLOSURE IN TWIN FALLS

Starting today in Twin Falls, Hankins Rd. will reduce to 1 lane between 9th Ave. and Sapphire Dr. as part of the Hankins Rd. Widening Project. There will be traffic signals on both ends of the construction zone to alternate the direction of traffic flow. This will be in place through April 25.



GIVING MACHINES CHECK PRESENTATION

Today at the Capitol Building, a check presentation to the five local charities and two international organization with the funds raised by our community during the Light the World Giving Machines campaign over the holiday season. Boise Rescue Mission, The Idaho Youth Ranch, and The Women's and Children's Alliance are among the charities. That'll be at 12 p.m. today in the Lincoln Auditorium.



BIG SKY BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

And later today, the grand finale of 'Starch Madness' with the Big Sky Championship for both the men's and women's brackets being played. In the women's bracket, a true Big Sky rivalry matchup between Montana and Montana State at 3 p.m. Mountain Time. In the men's bracket, Montana takes on Northern Colorado at 9:30 tonight. You can watch those games on our digital 6.2 channel.



