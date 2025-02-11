Today In Your Neighborhood: Avalanche Alley re-opening and live music in Garden City

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- AVALANCHE ALLEY UPDATE
- ITD says crews are making great progress on clearing out Highway 21 through 'Avalanche Alley' and hope to have the stretch from Grandjean to Banner Summit reopened later today.
- Crews are working through intense conditions with reports of snow depths up to 60 ft. on the centerline of the road.
- FAIRVIEW PARK DESIGN SURVEY
- The City of Boise is looking for your input on improvements to Fairview Park this year.
- Among other things, they plan to replace the playground with newer and more accessible equipment.
- You can find a survey to vote between two designs right here.
- That survey will be open until Feb. 22 at 5 p.m.
- BILLY BLUES BAND PLAYING IN GARDEN CITY
- And if you're looking for something to do tonight, the Billy Blues Band is putting on a show in The Saphire Room at the Riverside Hotel.
- They'll be playing covers of classic blues and rock artists like Buddy Guy, Albert King, Etta James, and Led Zepplin.
- Tickets are on sale now.