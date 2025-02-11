Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Avalanche Alley re-opening and live music in Garden City

Avalanche Alley between Grandjean and Banner Summit is expected to reopen today, Boise is looking for your input on renovations to Fairview Park, and the Billy Blues Band is playing tonight in The Saphire Room at Riverside Hotel.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

  • AVALANCHE ALLEY UPDATE
    • ITD says crews are making great progress on clearing out Highway 21 through 'Avalanche Alley' and hope to have the stretch from Grandjean to Banner Summit reopened later today.
    • Crews are working through intense conditions with reports of snow depths up to 60 ft. on the centerline of the road.
  • FAIRVIEW PARK DESIGN SURVEY
    • The City of Boise is looking for your input on improvements to Fairview Park this year.
    • Among other things, they plan to replace the playground with newer and more accessible equipment.
    • You can find a survey to vote between two designs right here.
    • That survey will be open until Feb. 22 at 5 p.m.
  • BILLY BLUES BAND PLAYING IN GARDEN CITY
    • And if you're looking for something to do tonight, the Billy Blues Band is putting on a show in The Saphire Room at the Riverside Hotel.
    • They'll be playing covers of classic blues and rock artists like Buddy Guy, Albert King, Etta James, and Led Zepplin.
    • Tickets are on sale now.
