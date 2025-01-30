Today In Your Neighborhood: Anti-nicotine rally at the Capitol and Sting Ray Robb returns home to Payette

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- ANTI-NICOTINE RALLY
- A group of concerned Idahoans have organized and will gather at the Capitol today to speak with legislators about investing in tobacco use prevention, education, and cessation.
- If you're interested in joining them, they'll be on the first floor Rotunda from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- STING RAY ROBB IN PAYETTE FOR FUNDRAISER
- In Payette, 'Love in the Name of Christ' is hosting their annual fundraiser for those in need with hometown legend Sting Ray Robb slated as a keynote speaker.
- For anyone that doesn't know, Sting Ray Robb is one of the youngest IndyCar drivers on the circuit and grew up in Payette, Idaho!
- Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets can be bought at the door for $20.
- NEW RESTROOM AT RHODES SKATE PARK
- And temporary fencing has been installed around a small part of Rhodes Skate Park while they install the site's new restroom facility.
- The previous restroom had been closed due to ongoing design and maintenence issues and its removal is expected the week of Feb. 3rd.