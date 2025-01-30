Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Anti-nicotine rally at the Capitol and Sting Ray Robb returns home to Payette

Today in your neighborhood, a group of Idahoans organizing at the Capitol to advocate for a tobacco-free Idaho, IndyCar driver Sting Ray Robb making an appearance in his hometown of Payette for a fundraiser, and a new restroom coming to Rhodes Skate Park.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

  • ANTI-NICOTINE RALLY
    • A group of concerned Idahoans have organized and will gather at the Capitol today to speak with legislators about investing in tobacco use prevention, education, and cessation.
    • If you're interested in joining them, they'll be on the first floor Rotunda from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • STING RAY ROBB IN PAYETTE FOR FUNDRAISER
    • In Payette, 'Love in the Name of Christ' is hosting their annual fundraiser for those in need with hometown legend Sting Ray Robb slated as a keynote speaker.
    • For anyone that doesn't know, Sting Ray Robb is one of the youngest IndyCar drivers on the circuit and grew up in Payette, Idaho!
    • Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets can be bought at the door for $20.
  • NEW RESTROOM AT RHODES SKATE PARK
    • And temporary fencing has been installed around a small part of Rhodes Skate Park while they install the site's new restroom facility.
    • The previous restroom had been closed due to ongoing design and maintenence issues and its removal is expected the week of Feb. 3rd.
