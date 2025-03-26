Today In Your Neighborhood: Aaron Paul premiere at the Egyptian & BSU Pro Day

BOISE, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

AARON PAUL FREE PREMIERE

Local legend Aaron Paul returns to Boise today for a free one-night premiere of his new movie "Ash". That'll be at the Egyptian Theatre tonight with doors opening at 6 p.m. on a first come first serve basis, so get there early if you want to go. After the screening, fans can participate in a live Q&A session with Aaron Paul himself.



BSU PRO DAY

It's Pro Day over at Boise State and NFL scouts will be looking at over a dozen players on the Broncos ahead of next month's NFL draft. Of course, all eyes will be on top-running back prospect Ashton Jeanty after producing on the the best running back seasons in college football history. Jeanty is expected to be the first running back selected on draft day.



FIRST DAY OF TREEFORT MUSIC FEST

And today is the first day of Treefort Music Fest. One of the largest events of the year, 13 "Forts" will be scattered throughout downtown Boise for the next 5 days. The first music act kicks off today at 5:30 p.m. with 'Surf Green Machine' at Boise Brewing. Tickets and passes are still on sale, although according to their website, they're running low.



