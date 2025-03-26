Today In Your Neighborhood: Aaron Paul premiere at the Egyptian & BSU Pro Day

BOISE, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- AARON PAUL FREE PREMIERE
- Local legend Aaron Paul returns to Boise today for a free one-night premiere of his new movie "Ash".
- That'll be at the Egyptian Theatre tonight with doors opening at 6 p.m. on a first come first serve basis, so get there early if you want to go.
- After the screening, fans can participate in a live Q&A session with Aaron Paul himself.
- BSU PRO DAY
- It's Pro Day over at Boise State and NFL scouts will be looking at over a dozen players on the Broncos ahead of next month's NFL draft.
- Of course, all eyes will be on top-running back prospect Ashton Jeanty after producing on the the best running back seasons in college football history.
- Jeanty is expected to be the first running back selected on draft day.
- FIRST DAY OF TREEFORT MUSIC FEST
- And today is the first day of Treefort Music Fest.
- One of the largest events of the year, 13 "Forts" will be scattered throughout downtown Boise for the next 5 days.
- The first music act kicks off today at 5:30 p.m. with 'Surf Green Machine' at Boise Brewing.
- Tickets and passes are still on sale, although according to their website, they're running low.