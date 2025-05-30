Today In Your Neighborhood: $25k donation to St Luke's Cancer Institute in Kuna & Western Days in Twin Falls

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
$25k DONATION TO ST. LUKE'S CANCER INSTITUTE
- A check presentation for a $25,000 donation this afternoon for the St. Luke's Cancer Institute in Kuna.
- To date, The Brian Olson Memorial Golf Classic has raised more that $700,000 in proceeds for St. Luke's Cancer Institute, making it one of the largest third-party fundraising events for the cancer institute.
- That's at the Falcon Crest Golf Club at 1:30 a.m.
CELEBRATION PARK RENOVATIONS
- In Melba, Canyon County hosting the grand opening of the newly completed Atlatl and Petroglyph Decking at Celebration Park.
- The new decking now ADA compliant and also new shade structures have been installed.
- That's going to be at 1:30 p.m.
WESTERN DAYS KICKS OFF
- And the annual Twin Falls Western Days event and parade kicks off today!
- Event goers can expect three days of live music, vendors, and much more.
- Twin Falls PD says roads around the city park will close this morning.
- That includes 4th Ave, 6th Ave, and Hansen St.
- The parade will start 9 a.m. on Saturday starting at Falls Ave. before making its way down Blue Lakes and Shoshone St. and ending at 2nd Ave.