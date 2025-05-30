Today In Your Neighborhood: $25k donation to St Luke's Cancer Institute in Kuna & Western Days in Twin Falls

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

$25k DONATION TO ST. LUKE'S CANCER INSTITUTE A check presentation for a $25,000 donation this afternoon for the St. Luke's Cancer Institute in Kuna. To date, The Brian Olson Memorial Golf Classic has raised more that $700,000 in proceeds for St. Luke's Cancer Institute, making it one of the largest third-party fundraising events for the cancer institute. That's at the Falcon Crest Golf Club at 1:30 a.m.



CELEBRATION PARK RENOVATIONS In Melba, Canyon County hosting the grand opening of the newly completed Atlatl and Petroglyph Decking at Celebration Park. The new decking now ADA compliant and also new shade structures have been installed. That's going to be at 1:30 p.m.



WESTERN DAYS KICKS OFF And the annual Twin Falls Western Days event and parade kicks off today! Event goers can expect three days of live music, vendors, and much more. Twin Falls PD says roads around the city park will close this morning. That includes 4th Ave, 6th Ave, and Hansen St. The parade will start 9 a.m. on Saturday starting at Falls Ave. before making its way down Blue Lakes and Shoshone St. and ending at 2nd Ave.



