Today In Your Neighborhood: 1 year since hangar collapse and BSU gymnastics home opener

It's 1 year to the day since that fatal hangar collapse, a stretch of Hwy 55 will be closed this weekend, and BSU gymnastics kick off their season with their first home meet tonight.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are some of the things going on in your neighborhood today:

  • 1 YEAR SINCE HANGAR COLLAPSE
    • It's been one year to the day since the Jackson Jet Center hangar collapse at the Boise Airport that killed 3 and injured 9.
    • The collapse made national headlines and spawned a federal investigation into Big D Builders, the contractor hired to work on the building.
    • That investigation found that Big D Builders ignored clear warning signs and exercised an "appalling disregard" for safety.
  • HWY 55 WEEKEND CLOSURE
    • A road closure you'll want to know about, Karcher Rd. will be closed through the weekend between Lake Ave. and Midway Rd.
    • Crews are working to widen the highway and that stretch of road is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday
  • BSU GYMNASTICS FIRST HOME MEET
    • And lastly, the Boise State gymnastics team is set to hose their first home meet of the season tonight at 7 p.m.
    • The meet will be at ExtraMile Arena and include Utah State and Sacramento State.
    • This year, the Broncos rank 33 in the 2025 Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association Pre-Season Poll.
