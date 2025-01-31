Today In Your Neighborhood: 1 year since hangar collapse and BSU gymnastics home opener

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are some of the things going on in your neighborhood today:
- 1 YEAR SINCE HANGAR COLLAPSE
- It's been one year to the day since the Jackson Jet Center hangar collapse at the Boise Airport that killed 3 and injured 9.
- The collapse made national headlines and spawned a federal investigation into Big D Builders, the contractor hired to work on the building.
- That investigation found that Big D Builders ignored clear warning signs and exercised an "appalling disregard" for safety.
- HWY 55 WEEKEND CLOSURE
- A road closure you'll want to know about, Karcher Rd. will be closed through the weekend between Lake Ave. and Midway Rd.
- Crews are working to widen the highway and that stretch of road is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday
- BSU GYMNASTICS FIRST HOME MEET
- And lastly, the Boise State gymnastics team is set to hose their first home meet of the season tonight at 7 p.m.
- The meet will be at ExtraMile Arena and include Utah State and Sacramento State.
- This year, the Broncos rank 33 in the 2025 Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association Pre-Season Poll.