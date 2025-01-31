Today In Your Neighborhood: 1 year since hangar collapse and BSU gymnastics home opener

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are some of the things going on in your neighborhood today:

1 YEAR SINCE HANGAR COLLAPSE

It's been one year to the day since the Jackson Jet Center hangar collapse at the Boise Airport that killed 3 and injured 9. The collapse made national headlines and spawned a federal investigation into Big D Builders, the contractor hired to work on the building. That investigation found that Big D Builders ignored clear warning signs and exercised an "appalling disregard" for safety.



HWY 55 WEEKEND CLOSURE

A road closure you'll want to know about, Karcher Rd. will be closed through the weekend between Lake Ave. and Midway Rd. Crews are working to widen the highway and that stretch of road is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday



BSU GYMNASTICS FIRST HOME MEET

And lastly, the Boise State gymnastics team is set to hose their first home meet of the season tonight at 7 p.m. The meet will be at ExtraMile Arena and include Utah State and Sacramento State. This year, the Broncos rank 33 in the 2025 Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association Pre-Season Poll.

