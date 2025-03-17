Watch Now
TIYN: Linder Rd. closure and Meridian Krispy Kreme re-opening

Linder Rd. is closed till Friday in Kuna, St. Patrick's Day festivities in Boise, and Krispy Kreme in Meridian hosting a grand re-opening after being closed due to a fire. Just a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

  • LINDER RD. CLOSURE
    • Starting today, Linder Rd. will be closed between Lake Hazel and Columbia Roads for pressurized irrigation work.
    • The road is expected to re-open this Friday.
    • This is not an ACHD project. Any questions should be directed to the contractor, Idaho Materials and Construction.
  • ST. PATRICK'S DAY IN BOISE
    • Of course, it's St. Patrick's Day and locations all over the Treasure Valley will be celebrating accordingly.
    • A couple events going on in Boise:
      • Barbarian Brewing will have a good truck from Crisp serving Irish delicaies like corned beef & cabbage.
      • Quinn's Restaurant and Lounge concluding their 4-day celebration with bagpipers starting at 7 p.m.
  • MERIDIAN KRISPY KREME RE-OPENING
    • And Krispy Kreme celebrating the grand re-opening of its location on North Eagle Rd.
    • Earlier this year, an overnight fire forced the shop to halt operations, but after extensive repairs, Krispy Kreme is thrilled to welcome the community back.
    • Festivities kicked off at 6 a.m. this morning, featuring delicious treats and fun activities.
