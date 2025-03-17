TIYN: Linder Rd. closure and Meridian Krispy Kreme re-opening

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

LINDER RD. CLOSURE

Starting today, Linder Rd. will be closed between Lake Hazel and Columbia Roads for pressurized irrigation work. The road is expected to re-open this Friday. This is not an ACHD project. Any questions should be directed to the contractor, Idaho Materials and Construction.



ST. PATRICK'S DAY IN BOISE

Of course, it's St. Patrick's Day and locations all over the Treasure Valley will be celebrating accordingly. A couple events going on in Boise:

Barbarian Brewing will have a good truck from Crisp serving Irish delicaies like corned beef & cabbage. Quinn's Restaurant and Lounge concluding their 4-day celebration with bagpipers starting at 7 p.m.



MERIDIAN KRISPY KREME RE-OPENING

And Krispy Kreme celebrating the grand re-opening of its location on North Eagle Rd. Earlier this year, an overnight fire forced the shop to halt operations, but after extensive repairs, Krispy Kreme is thrilled to welcome the community back. Festivities kicked off at 6 a.m. this morning, featuring delicious treats and fun activities.



