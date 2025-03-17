TIYN: Linder Rd. closure and Meridian Krispy Kreme re-opening

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- LINDER RD. CLOSURE
- Starting today, Linder Rd. will be closed between Lake Hazel and Columbia Roads for pressurized irrigation work.
- The road is expected to re-open this Friday.
- This is not an ACHD project. Any questions should be directed to the contractor, Idaho Materials and Construction.
- ST. PATRICK'S DAY IN BOISE
- Of course, it's St. Patrick's Day and locations all over the Treasure Valley will be celebrating accordingly.
- A couple events going on in Boise:
- Barbarian Brewing will have a good truck from Crisp serving Irish delicaies like corned beef & cabbage.
- Quinn's Restaurant and Lounge concluding their 4-day celebration with bagpipers starting at 7 p.m.
- MERIDIAN KRISPY KREME RE-OPENING
- And Krispy Kreme celebrating the grand re-opening of its location on North Eagle Rd.
- Earlier this year, an overnight fire forced the shop to halt operations, but after extensive repairs, Krispy Kreme is thrilled to welcome the community back.
- Festivities kicked off at 6 a.m. this morning, featuring delicious treats and fun activities.