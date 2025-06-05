Ticket? Don't click it. Idaho AG warns of DMV scam text

IDAHO — You may have gotten a text from the "Idaho Department of Vehicles," warning of an unpaid traffic ticket. Now, Attorney General Raúl Labrador has issued a warning to Idahoans — don't fall for it.

The scam text threatens license suspension and further legal disputes if the ticket goes unpaid past June 6. The Attorney General says urgent payment demands like this are a "red flag."

Other warning signs include threats of arrest, suspicious website links designed to look official, and requests for payment through gift cards.

Attorney General Labrador reminds law enforcement agencies will never send texts to demand payment or threaten penalties.

According to the Attorney General, scams resulted in over $63 million in losses for Idahoans last year, with seniors being the largest group to fall victim to scams.

"These scammers are now using fake DMV texts to steal even more. Idaho families need to know that legitimate government agencies never demand payments through text messages," said Attorney General Labrador.

If you receive a suspicious text, you're encouraged to report it to the Federal Trade Commission, and delete it without clicking links or sharing your personal information.

