Temporary road closures in Boise and Eagle: Today in your neighborhood

8th STREET CLOSURE IN BOISE

In Boise, you may have noticed that 8th St. is closed between Bannock and Jefferson. That closure is related to crane work for a private development and is expected to reopen by the end of the day tomorrow.

EAGLE MOBILITY IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT

Phase 2 of the Downtown Eagle Mobility Improvements Project started up this week. Currently, Aikens St. is closed from Olde Park Place to east of 1st St. In the meantime, 1st St. will temporarily become a two-way street from Aikens up to the alley and the alley will allow one-way traffic eastbound. These closures and temporary access points will be in place until spring of this year

BOISE EXPANDING ACCEPTABLE COMPOST

And lastly, the City of Boise announcing that they're expanding the types of food waste accepted in the Curbside Residential Compost Program. Now accepted are meat and dairy products in addition to kitchen scraps and yard waste.

