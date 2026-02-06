Teens lobby Idaho lawmakers for cardiac emergency response plans on campuses

BOISE, Idaho — Cardiac arrest events remain the leading cause of death on school campuses, and Idaho students are urging lawmakers to pass a bill they say could help save lives.

On Thursday, students and first responders met with lawmakers at the Idaho Capitol Building to generate support for the bill.

WATCH | Teens take cardiac safety message to Idaho lawmakers

While the bill would not require AEDs in schools, advocates hope formal emergency plans would spark more training and more conversations about placing lifesaving equipment on campuses.

“We’re just trying to get a plan in place,” a high school student said while speaking with representatives.

Also at the Capitol on Thursday was Addie Cox, a softball player from Rigby. She survived sudden cardiac arrest and collapsed during a softball tournament in July.

“It was the scariest day of my life,” Addie's dad, Robert Cox, said. “I hope nobody has to go through it. Before July 20th of last year, I had no idea what it would feel like for my daughter to collapse and die in front of me."

Addie shared more about the moments leading up to the collapse with Idaho News 6 Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke.

“It was in my 2nd game of the day, and I hit a triple. I dove into 3rd. I got back up and dusted myself off and kind of bent over a little bit because I was a little dizzy. And then I collapsed face-first and hit my teeth on the ground, so they're a little dislodged,” said Cox.

Idaho News 6 Addie Cox, who suffered cardiac arrest last year, and her parents at the Idaho State Capitol

Addie's family said nearby nurses immediately began CPR, and a coach from a neighboring field ran over with an automated external defibrillator, or AED, saving her life.

“So if the AED wasn't there, we'd be having a different conversation,” Robert Cox told Idaho News 6.

Now, Addie and her family are working alongside the American Heart Association and other Idaho high school students to urge lawmakers to require Cardiac Emergency Response Plans in schools statewide, similar to how schools prepare for fires or lockdowns.

“However, there's nothing to address cardiac emergencies in schools, and we are seeing an increase in these events, especially in school,” one advocate said.

Lawmakers are expected to present the bill to the Health and Welfare Committee for a public hearing in the next few weeks.

“I’d be happy to support that, absolutely,” said District 6 Representative Lori McCann to the students.