Sun Valley to host World Cup alpine skiing in 2027

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — It's official. World Cup alpine skiing is returning to Sun Valley in 2027.

The US Ski Team and Sun Valley Resort announced on Wednesday that athletes will participate in downhill, super-G, giant slalom, and slalom events from March 20-25 in what will be the final Audi FIS World Cup ski racing event of the 2026/2027 season.

WATCH: Mikaela Shiffrin takes gold during the 2025 Stifel World Cup Finals

The World Cup Finals provided so many magical moments in Sun Valley

The World Cup last came to Sun Valley in 2025, during which Mikaela Shiffrin took slalom gold in front of a raucous crowd. Lindsey Vonn also notched a notable feat, becoming the oldest person to podium after nabbing a second-place finish at the age of 40.

“Welcoming the Stifel Sun Valley Finals back to Sun Valley is both a tremendous honor and a testament to the dedication of our team, the vision of our owners, and the support of the community,” said Pete Sonntag, COO of Sun Valley Resort. “The 2025 Stifel Sun Valley Finals proved that North American resorts can deliver a world-class racing experience with unmatched spirit and hospitality, and we’re excited for the opportunity to represent again in 2027."

Learn more: Stifel Sun Valley Finals