Sun Valley skier dies after accident on Bald Mountain

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — A skier died after a reported accident on Sunday afternoon on Bald Mountain, officials from Sun Valley Resort confirmed.

Sun Valley Ski Patrol responded around 2:15 p.m. to reports of an adult skier down near Christmas Lane.

Ski patrol began resuscitation efforts on the scene and transported the man off the mountain. He was then taken to St. Luke’s Medical Center by emergency services, where he was pronounced dead. The resort did not release the skier’s name or any further information about the incident.

"Our thoughts are with the individual's family and loved ones at this time," the resort wrote in a statement to Idaho News 6.