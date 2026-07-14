Sun Valley named America's first DarkSky Certified Resort

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — Sun Valley Resort has become the first resort in the United States to earn DarkSky Certified Resort status from DarkSky International.

The designation recognizes the resort's efforts to reduce light pollution through responsible outdoor lighting practices while preserving the area's naturally dark night skies.

Located in Idaho's high alpine landscape, Sun Valley has long been known for its stargazing opportunities.

Resort officials say the certification reflects an ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and protecting the nighttime environment for both visitors and wildlife.

To celebrate the designation, the resort is encouraging visitors to experience the night sky from some of its favorite viewing locations throughout the Wood River Valley.

Officials say the best stargazing conditions typically occur on clear nights when there is little or no moonlight, and no telescope is required to enjoy the view.