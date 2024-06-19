Sun Valley celebrates pride with short film festival

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — Pride month is being celebrated in Sun Valley with a free community screening of short films that the film festival has shown throughout the years.

The shorts shown will range from charming comedies to surreal thrillers in celebration of the community's creativity.

The short films to air during the celebration on Friday, June 21 are:



Shimmer Inspired by Eva Young

Frankie, Underwater

Ringing Rocks

Flesh

The short films will be screened at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum. Though the event is free, the Sun Valley Film Festival is requesting that people planning on attending reserve their seats on the website.

More details on the event are available here.