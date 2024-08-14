Idaho's Trailing of the Sheep Festival nominated for best Fall festival

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — The Trailing of the Sheep Festival in Sun Valley has been selected as one of the 20 nominees for USA Today's best fall Fall festival.

The Festival is five days of nonstop events for the whole family, including multicultural performers, storytelling, cooking classes, a Wool Festival, Championship Sheepdog Trials and the Big Sheep Parade with 1,500 sheep trailing down Main Street in Ketchum, Idaho.

“We are thrilled that the Trailing of the Sheep Festival, now in its 28th year, was once again nominated for this honor, and we ask that all of our friends and fans go online and vote for us,” said Laura Musbach Drake, Trailing of the Sheep Festival’s Executive Director.

To cast your vote for the Trailing of the Sheep Festival, click here. Participants are able to vote online once per day until September 9 when the contest closes.

The Trailing of the Sheep Festival is set to run from October 2-6 this year, for more information visit TrailingoftheSheep.org.

The festival recently announced the passing of founder John Peavey on Sunday, June 16. Peavey was an icon of the Sun Valley community, sharing his love of animals and the land with all who listened. Organizers are discussing plans to honor him at this year's festival.