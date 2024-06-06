Summer adventure begins at local Idaho libraries

BOISE, Idaho — Public libraries throughout Idaho kick off their summer reading/learning programs this month. Many will incorporate the 2024 theme of “adventure begins at your library” into their activities. Last year, 82,422 kids in Idaho participated in summer reading/learning programs at libraries throughout the Gem State.

“Reading is fundamental for developing literacy skills. If children read for just 20 minutes a day, they are building a strong lifelong reading habit,” Youth Services Consultant Jennifer Redford.

Library staff make the most of out-of school time by providing special programs and classes for children and teens during the summer. Summer is a great time to partake in a reading challenge, learn a new skill, or make friends, and the library is the place to do all that – and much more.

To find your library, click here and click on “find a library in Idaho.”