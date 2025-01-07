Students back in school and road closures you'll want to know about: Today in your neighborhood

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Some of the things happening in your neighborhood you'll want to know about:

STUDENTS BACK IN SCHOOL

After the holiday break, students across the Treasure Valley are returning to class today. Boise, Nampa, West Ada, and Caldwell School Districts are all back today. Next holiday coming up for the kids is Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 20th.

8th STREET ROAD CLOSURE

In Boise, 8th St. will be closed starting today between State St. and Washington St. This is part of Capital City Development Corps' 8th Street Improvement Project which they say will improve the pedestrian and biking experience. The closure is expected to last into October, but State St. will remain open during the work.

GREENBELT DETOUR

And a heads up to Greenbelt users, the Greenbelt path through Warm Springs Golf Course will be temporarily rerouted between the current clubhouse and putting green. Utilities are being connected from Warm Springs Ave. to the new grill and golf facility. The detour will be in place through January 13.

