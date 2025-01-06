State of the State Address and a new camping reservation system: Happening today in your neighborhood

2025 IDAHO STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS

Later this afternoon, Gov. Little will deliver the State of the State and Budget Address in the Idaho House Chambers. The governor is expected to focus on education and election security among other things. You can watch that address live on our website and streaming on our 6.2 channel.

HWY 55 CONSTRUCTION STARTS

Construction starts today on Hwy. 55 between Farmway Rd. and Middleton Rd. Improvements include widening the highway to four-lanes, installing a raised median, and adding a separated 10-foot bicycle and pedestrian pathway. ITD says the project will increase safety, capacity, and improve traffic flow.

NEW CAMPING RESERVATION SYSTEM

Big news for Idaho campers, the new modernized camping reservation system for Idaho Parks and Recreation goes live today at 8 a.m. The new system will now resemble the reservation system for hotels and airlines; prices will drop during low demand periods and go up when demand is highest. To make your reservation or to learn more about the new system, head on over to the Parks and Recreation website.



