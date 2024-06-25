Watch Now
State Board offers FAFSA support for students and parents

Steve Helber/AP
FILE: In this June 20, 2019, photo a student works in the library at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va. Those who graduate college with student loans owe close to $30,000 on average, according to the most recent data from the Institute for College Access & Success. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jun 25, 2024

IDAHO — The Idaho State Board of Education is holding office hours to provide one-on-one assistance to students and parents filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Though the FAFSA recently received updates with the goal of making it easier to complete, there have been ongoing problems for students across Idaho in getting the application submitted.

The Idaho State Board recently received a grant from the ECMC Foundation to provide residents with support they may need in completing the FAFSA.

Here's where you can find a location near you that officers FAFSA office hours.

“The grant provided funding to hire school counselors and career advisors during the summer months to help with this effort,” said Jenni Kimball, the Board’s College and Career Program Manager. “By completing the FAFSA, students may be eligible for nearly $7,400 in federal Pell Grants, which is free money to help pay for their post-high school training or education. That is enough to cover the cost of first-year tuition at Idaho’s community colleges and numerous local trade schools, and at least 80 percent of tuition at Idaho’s public universities.”

Each FAFSA Office Hours location will provide free snacks and beverages for those who stop by, students will also have the chance to win a $25 gas card. Select locations will also provide Spanish-speaking advisors.

All students are encouraged to complete their FAFSA before July 30.

